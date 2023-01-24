AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES HISTORICAL PRESIDENTS' DAY SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company offers 10% off sitewide, including up to $880 off mattresses.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress announced one its biggest sales of the year. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products launched an epic Presidents' Day sale with 10 percent off sitewide , with huge savings on certified organic mattresses, sustainable wood bed frames, adjustable bases, organic certified sheets and pillows, luxurious robes and pajamas, and clean skin + body products. Customers can even buy now and pay later, with up to 0% financing.

Customers can trust their shopping does good, too. As part of Avocado's partnership with 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of revenues during the Presidents' Day Sale and beyond to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the planet from climate change.

And the savings are huge. Customers can save up to $880 on Avocado's top-rated certified organic mattresses. Using code SAVE10 at AvocadoMattress.com , shoppers will get 10% off the Organic Green Mattress, Organic Luxury Mattress, crib mattresses, and the radically affordable Eco Organic Mattress. Using the same code, shoppers can also save up to $340 on bed frames, including solid wood frames handcrafted in Avocado's own sustainable woodshop, or adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most restful, supportive position.

Shoppers will save 10% on bedding, which covers luxurious, naturally breathable, sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases made with GOTS certified organic linen, cotton, and hemp. The SAVE10 code is also good for 10% savings on all pillows, toppers, dog beds, and bath products.

The savings don't stop there. The code SAVE10 is also good on Avocado's new insanely comfortable robe and pajama collection, as well as their skin + body lines. Customers will also save an additional 50% on luxurious fleece and cotton apparel collections, and another 30% on alpaca sweaters.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified company — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

