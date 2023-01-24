BRENTWOOD HOME CELEBRATES PRESIDENTS' DAY WITH EPIC SAVINGS

Climate Neutral Certified Los Angeles-based mattress brand offers exclusive savings on luxurious, eco-friendly mattresses and pillows.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home doesn't do many sales like this. In honor of Presidents' Day, the maker of California-inspired sleep products is offering 10% off sitewide, including huge savings on top-rated mattresses, pillows, and bed frames.

Brentwood Home, best known for their all natural 'bed-in-a-box' eco-friendly mattresses and sleep products, has announced they have added to their robust portfolio of products. (PRNewsFoto/Brentwood Home) (PRNewswire)

For a limited time only, customers can save up to $240 on mattresses, including Brentwood's #1 ranked Oceano Luxury Hybrid mattress, using code SAVE10. The huge savings also apply to the dual-sided Crystal Cove Mattress, the innovative and affordable Hybrid Latex Mattress, and all models of the affordable Cypress Mattress, which features thermoregulating charcoal-infused memory foam.

Brentwood Home is also offering 10% off all yoga cushions, the Molded Latex, Oceano, and Crystal Cove pillows, seat cushions, and wedge pillows. Shoppers will even save up to $250 on the Pro Adjustable Power Base, which quietly glides into the most comfortable position for your body.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their "California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

Brentwood Home is a net-zero company, fighting climate change by partnering with Climate Neutral to measure, reduce, and offset their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Throughout the sale and beyond, Brentwood Home will also donate 1% of proceeds from the Crystal Cove line to support SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf, a nonprofit making ocean conservation accessible to all through their community-based projects dedicated to planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems.

