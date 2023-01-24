Second Book from Rule-Breaking CEO is a Motivational Roadmap for the Post-Pandemic World

"Get a Life" by Bob Fisch is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a Life: A Roadmap to Rule the World by Bob Fisch is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

The latest book from former rue21 CEO, Bob Fisch, is not for the timid. In this companion piece to his first title from Forbes Books, Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, the plain-spoken thought leader amplifies his original advice, encouraging readers to fearlessly pursue their boldest ideas and ambitions.

Fisch specializes in mentoring the next generation of leaders through a process called "Intergenerational Bonding." Throughout the book, Fisch reminds readers that their careers are far too valuable for them to be anything but fearless in the pursuit of what they want.

"If you have everything figured out for today, tomorrow, and the rest of your life, then this book might not be for you," Fisch explained. "Otherwise, there is something for everyone in these pages."

In Fisch's view, only through boldness can we master our fate. Through focused determination, a refusal to be limited by the timidity of others, and the guidance of Fisch's unique Rules of Reinvention, Get a Life readers will discover who they are, who they want to be, and how they're going to get there. As Fisch's classic mantra insists, "The best is yet to come!"

About Bob Fisch

Specialty apparel retailing pioneer Bob Fisch has spent over 30 years as a CEO. Most notably, as founder and CEO of rue21, Fisch led the organization from Chapter 11 to the largest specialty apparel retail chain in store count with over 1,200 locations. Fisch is currently president of RNF Group, a consulting company focused on the assessment and evaluation of retail and other business enterprises, as well as providing mentoring services to existing management of these companies.

His recent philanthropic projects include the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), established to help nurture and advance the careers of outstanding students. Always eager to raise the bar through new challenges and opportunities, his varied roles include author, mentor, investor, consultant, and motivational speaker.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

