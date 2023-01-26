Artifact Labs Partners with Iconic HK Brand G.O.D. to launch Hong Kong Heritage NFTs and Experiences

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Labs, a web3 company on a mission to 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, today announced its partnership with Goods of Desire (G.O.D.), a Hong Kong brand focused on cultural revival by reinterpreting traditions and creating entirely new products.

'請: The Invitation' is hosted by Douglas Young, G.O.D., and Artifact Labs (PRNewswire)

Launched in 1996, G.O.D. is a renowned brand that captures the unique heritage of Hong Kong - a vibrant and energetic city where East meets West and age-old traditions meet cutting-edge technologies. Known for its innovative designs inspired by the distinctive aesthetic that characterizes the city's culture, G.O.D. lifestyle goods are sought after by Hongkongers and international consumers alike.

In 2023, Artifact Labs and G.O.D. will debut "請: The Invitation" (pronounced cing2 in Cantonese), an NFT project and community for rediscovering Hong Kong through exclusive and reality-bending events, and engagements with the city's most unique characters, all while preserving Hong Kong's most significant historical assets on the blockchain. Genesis collectors will be invited to a series of immersive experiences that unlock the city's vibrant history and culture, authentically brought to life by Douglas Young, G.O.D., and Artifact Labs.

Artifact Labs and G.O.D. are committed to showcasing web3's potential as a heritage platform by telling Hong Kong's most famous stories in the metaverse. The partnership will also serve as a marquee project in Hong Kong's drive to become a global virtual assets hub.

Commenting on the partnership, the Founder and CEO of Artifact Labs, Gary Liu said, "We are honored to be G.O.D.'s web3 partner and to bring their iconic designs and archive of Hong Kong artifacts onto the blockchain. The fabric of Hong Kong is perfect for metaverse-enabled storytelling, and we are excited for this project's connection between on-chain assets and IRL experiences."

Douglas Young, founder and creative force behind Goods of Desire shares this passion; "This is a great opportunity to preserve Hong Kong culture in an innovative manner. The Metaverse gives us a boundless platform to further promote and shape future experiences with these cultural heritage assets. We are confident that Artifact Labs is the ideal partner to help make this happen."

Learn more at www.theinvitation.hk .

About Artifact Labs

Artifact Labs is an independent web3 and NFT company building blockchain strategies, products, and platforms that serve organizations with historical IP. The company is on a mission to 'Preserve and Connect History' on the blockchain, and enable all guardians of history to maximize the impact of their most valuable assets. Artifact Labs is a one-stop solution for partners looking to build in web3, providing support through advisory, product development, blockchain engineering, and community management. All 'ARTIFACTs' are connected via a proprietary metadata standard governed by the non-profit Artifact Association, which allows for the verifiable authentication and global discovery of historical NFTs. Artifact Labs was originally incubated by the South China Morning Post, a global news media company that has reported on China for the world since 1903.

About G.O.D.

Founded in 1996, G.O.D. is a heritage design and lifestyle brand that has grown from a small boutique in Ap Lei Chau to an iconic, multi-faceted international retailer. G.O.D. presents Hong Kong to international audiences by creating premium products with a distinct look and feel inspired by the city's unique history and culture. G.O.D. strives to preserve and showcase Hong Kong's unique heritage through design and community initiatives as part of its mission to advocate for cultural enterprise in Hong Kong.

