Bechtel celebrates the completion of the Cutlass Solar Farm Project

FORT BEND, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel announced the completion of the Cutlass Solar project in Fort Bend, Texas. The solar photovoltaic project added 140 MWDC to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' Houston Zone, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity and eliminate 300,000 metrics tons of CO2 emissions.

"Bechtel is supporting America's energy transition by providing development capital for critical projects like Cutlass, and by building our own specialty solar construction equipment fleet and developing and deploying a digital execution platform for our renewable customers," said Kelley Brown, EPC Operations manager, North America Core Renewables, Bechtel Infrastructure. "We are committed to doing our part to help promote a decarbonized environment for future generations."

Bechtel partnered with Advanced Power in the development of Cutlass Solar through Bechtel Enterprises, the company's project development and financing arm. "This is an important milestone in the long-standing partnership between Advanced Power and Bechtel, "said Matt Strangfeld, managing director, Bechtel Enterprises. "Bechtel is committed to efficiently creating new, high-quality clean energy projects through our integrated project development and construction approach."

At the peak of construction, Bechtel parented with local contractors, and filled more than 300 jobs with workers from the area. Bechtel performed the engineering, procurement, and construction, and provided full turnkey services including the procurement and delivery of nearly 345,000 solar panels—successfully navigating shipping and logistics constraints and the US import requirements in record time. Together with Advanced Power, the owner of the project, Bechtel developed innovative contracting solutions to advance the project and minimize completion delays.

"We are proud to continue our role as global developer, manager, and owner of renewable and low-carbon energy infrastructure in partnership with Bechtel as our EPC," said John Coleman, Advanced Power's director of construction. "Cutlass is the fourth clean power project successfully delivered together that is displacing CO2 emissions around the globe."

Bechtel is currently working on over two gigawatts of solar and wind power projects in various stages of development and construction throughout the United States. Applying its project development capabilities and EPC experience and expertise, Bechtel has capacity to participate in innovative clean energy and renewables projects from the development stage through commissioning and handover to ensure schedule certainty, local content, systems integration, and sustainability.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel Enterprises is the project development and financing services arm of Bechtel, serving customers across all of Bechtel's markets. Bechtel Enterprises has partnered with businesses and governments to complete over 100 infrastructure projects around the globe representing more than $90 billion of capital investment.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. www.bechtel.com

About Advanced Power

Advanced Power is a privately-owned global developer, manager, and owner of modern power infrastructure. As an independent power producer, the company develops low-carbon and renewable electric generating projects in North America and Europe. Advanced Power presently has 8 gigawatts in development or operations in the United States and Europe.

Advanced Power is focused on advancing a sustainable energy future, bringing reliable energy to places that need it, providing economic benefits and jobs to communities while making massive contributions to reducing CO2 emissions.

Founded in 2000, the company has offices in Boston and Houston and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

