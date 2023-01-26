Bramble Welcomes Jeff Immelt As Advisor

JACS Capital officially invests in future of Bramble

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramble, the next-gen continuous improvement software company, is excited to announce Jeff Immelt has been appointed to its advisory board, and JACS Capital, Mr. Immelt's family office, has joined as an investor. The announcement comes as Bramble has entered a period of rapid growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeff," said Bramble CEO, Dan Wain. "The depth of Jeff's experience is unparalleled and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with him so closely on the future of Bramble."

Mr. Immelt, former chairman and CEO of GE, and former Executive Chairman of athenahealth, has been named to Barron's "World Best CEO's" three times. Since then, he has been a lecturer on systems leadership at Stanford Business School and has worked directly with innovative companies in the healthcare, IoT, industrial automation and clean tech industries. Mr. Immelt brings immense experience to the Bramble team.

"Bramble fills a much needed gap in the way managers lead their teams," said Immelt. "The combination of advanced analytics and habit-formation is an exciting approach to enhancing productivity while also staying focused on engagement within an organization. I look forward to working with Dan and the team at Bramble as they change the way teams are managed around the world."

To learn more about Bramble, visit brmbl.io.

About Bramble

Bramble is a cloud-based platform designed to simplify management by providing real-time insight into operational performance, process and cost effectiveness, and sizing of improvement opportunities. Through our intuitive solution, Operations, Transformation, HR, IT & Finance departments gain real-time access to all the key metrics required for effective, continuous, and sustainable improvement.

