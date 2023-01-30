BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO LOS ANGELES AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF VENICE HAVE MERGED

Join Forces For Greater Impact Across Metro Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles announced the merger of two of Los Angeles' most-tenured Clubs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice (BGCV). With pro bono legal assistance from Latham & Watkins LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, both boards approved the merger plan in late 2022, and the organizations officially merged into one entity in January 2023.

BGCMLA's merger will optimize resources and enable more investment in opportunities to further the mission. The integration will enable enhanced programming to meet local needs—music and video studios, STEM and innovation labs, sports leagues (including e-sports), art, and mental health services. Cohesive implementation of programs across all sites will allow for better evaluation at scale, providing more opportunities for effective youth development.

"I'm so excited to join the BGCMLA team and be a part of creating lasting change in the lives of the children and teens we serve," says Emily Harvey, CEO of BGCV. "We're not just merging; we're changing the landscape for youth development across metro Los Angeles."

"We're excited to welcome the BGC Venice team and Board to the BGCMLA family," says Patrick, CEO of BGCMLA. "Bringing together our two organizations enables us to serve more youth, more effectively across Metro Los Angeles."

BGCMLA's mission is to create a safe space that empowers Club members to learn, explore, achieve, and dream. The Club locations are:

Challengers - 5029 Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90037

Bell Gardens - 7104 Perry Rd., Bell Gardens, CA 90201

Watts/Willowbrook - 1339 E 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059

Venice - 2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Jordan Down High School - 2265 E 103rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90002

Coeur d'Alene Elementary School - 810 Coeur D Alene Ave., Venice, CA 90291

Venice High School - 13000 Venice Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Mark Twain Middle School - 2224 Walgrove Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

About Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA):

As community staple since the 1960's, BGCMLA now consists of eight clubs, uplifting and servicing communities throughout Los Angeles including South LA, Bell Gardens, Watts, and Venice as well as four school sites. Staffed by caring and committed youth development professionals, the Clubs offer proven programs to bolster academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bgcmla.org

