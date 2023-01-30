Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Record quarterly total revenue of $164.3 million

Broadband revenue up 38% and Video SaaS revenue up 51% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"Harmonic delivered a strong finish to the year, including record quarterly revenue, and solid gross margins and operating profit in both our Broadband and Video segments," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Top-line growth for the quarter was led by Broadband segment revenue growth of 38% and a 51% increase in Video SaaS revenue. As we enter 2023, demand and competitive differentiation remains strong for both our Broadband and Video SaaS solutions, reflected in our substantial backlog and deferred revenue."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $164.3 million , up 5.5% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 52.1% and non-GAAP 52.7%, compared to GAAP 50.0% and non-GAAP 50.5% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $16.5 million and non-GAAP income $23.7 million , compared to GAAP income $15.1 million and non-GAAP income $20.6 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $6.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $19.9 million , compared to GAAP net income $19.9 million and non-GAAP net income $17.6 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $26.6 million income compared to $23.8 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.05 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.17 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.18 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16 in the year ago period

Cash: $89.6 million , down $43.8 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 91 customers, up 24.7% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 15.2 million served cable modems, up 218% year over year

Tier 1 live sports streaming SaaS expansion and new wins drove 51.3% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year

Select Financial Information



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2021

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2021



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 164.3

$ 155.7

$ 155.8

$ 164.3

$ 155.7

$ 155.8 Net income

$ 6.1

$ 8.7

$ 19.9

$ 19.9

$ 14.9

$ 17.6 EPS

$ 0.05

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.17

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

















Other Financial Information Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2021

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 26.6

$ 21.2

$ 23.8 Bookings for the quarter $ 130.2

$ 171.1

$ 267.3 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 457.1

$ 490.1

$ 441.0 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 89.6

$ 105.3

$ 133.4 Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and

non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-

GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance

Q1 2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 55

$ 97

$ —

$ 152

$ 60

$ 102

$ —

$ 162 Gross margin % 58.0 %

45.0 %

(0.7) %

49.0 %

59.0 %

46.0 %

(0.7) %

50.1 % Gross profit $ 32

$ 44

$ (1)

$ 75

$ 35

$ 47

$ (1)

$ 81 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 29

$ 8

$ 72

$ 36

$ 30

$ 8

$ 74 Operating income (loss) $ (3)

$ 15

$ (9)

$ 3

$ (1)

$ 17

$ (9)

$ 7 Tax rate (3)











21.0 %













21.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.01













$ 0.04 Shares (3)











117.9













117.9 Cash (3)











$ 75













$ 85 (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 250

$ 445

$ —

$ 695

$ 270

$ 465

$ —

$ 735 Gross margin % 58.5 %

45.0 %

(0.3) %

49.5 %

60.5 %

46.0 %

(0.3) %

51.0 % Gross profit $ 146

$ 200

$ (3)

$ 343

$ 163

$ 214

$ (3)

$ 374 Operating expenses $ 140

$ 120

$ 27

$ 287

$ 144

$ 123

$ 27

$ 294 Operating income $ 6

$ 80

$ (30)

$ 56

$ 19

$ 91

$ (30)

$ 80 Tax rate (3)











21.0 %













21.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.37













$ 0.53 Shares (3)











118.3













118.3 Cash (3)











$ 90













$ 100 (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q1 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 55

$ 97

$ 152

$ 60

$ 102

$ 162 Gross margin % 58.0 %

45.0 %

49.7 %

59.0 %

46.0 %

50.8 % Gross profit $ 32

$ 44

$ 76

$ 35

$ 47

$ 82 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 29

$ 64

$ 36

$ 30

$ 66 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2)

$ 16

$ 14

$ 1

$ 18

$ 19 Tax rate (2)







20.0 %









20.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.07









$ 0.10 Shares (2)







117.9









117.9 Cash (2)







$ 75









$ 85 (1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 250

$ 445

$ 695

$ 270

$ 465

$ 735 Gross margin % 58.5 %

45.0 %

49.8 %

60.5 %

46.0 %

51.3 % Gross profit $ 146

$ 200

$ 346

$ 163

$ 214

$ 377 Operating expenses $ 140

$ 120

$ 260

$ 144

$ 123

$ 267 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12

$ 86

$ 98

$ 25

$ 97

$ 122 Tax rate (2)







20.0 %









20.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.56









$ 0.72 Shares (2)







118.3









118.3 Cash (2)







$ 90









$ 100 (1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,586

$ 133,431 Accounts receivable, net 108,427

88,529 Inventories 120,949

71,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,730

29,972 Total current assets 347,692

323,127 Property and equipment, net 39,814

42,721 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,469

30,968 Other non-current assets 59,304

56,657 Goodwill 237,739

240,213 Total assets $ 710,018

$ 693,686







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 113,981

$ 36,824 Other debts, current 4,756

4,992 Accounts payable 67,455

64,429 Deferred revenue 62,383

57,226 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,773

7,346 Other current liabilities 66,724

53,644 Total current liabilities 322,072

224,461 Convertible debt, non-current —

98,941 Other debts, non-current 11,161

12,989 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,110

29,120 Other non-current liabilities 28,169

31,379 Total liabilities $ 385,512

$ 396,890







Convertible debt —

883 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 109,871 and 102,959 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 110

103 Additional paid-in capital 2,380,651

2,387,039 Accumulated deficit (2,046,569)

(2,087,957) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,686)

(3,272) Total stockholders' equity 324,506

295,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 710,018

$ 693,686

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 122,513

$ 119,340

$ 473,806

$ 369,767 SaaS and service 41,821

36,464

151,151

137,382 Total net revenue 164,334

155,804

624,957

507,149 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 65,372

65,135

259,027

195,445 SaaS and service 13,265

12,731

50,046

51,962 Total cost of revenue 78,637

77,866

309,073

247,407 Total gross profit 85,697

77,938

315,884

259,742 Operating expenses:













Research and development 31,088

27,368

120,307

102,231 Selling, general and administrative 36,927

35,357

146,717

138,085 Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

507 Restructuring and related charges 1,205

67

3,341

110 Total operating expenses 69,220

62,792

270,365

240,933 Income from operations 16,477

15,146

45,519

18,809 Interest expense, net (929)

(2,706)

(5,040)

(10,625) Other income (expense), net (212)

28

4,006

687 Income before income taxes 15,336

12,468

44,485

8,871 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,205

(7,389)

16,303

(4,383) Net income $ 6,131

$ 19,857

$ 28,182

$ 13,254















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.06

$ 0.19

$ 0.27

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.18

$ 0.25

$ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 106,988

102,768

105,080

101,484 Diluted 117,301

110,474

112,378

106,171

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 28,182

$ 13,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,260

12,546 Amortization of intangibles —

507 Stock-based compensation 25,212

24,056 Amortization of convertible debt discount 1,171

6,308 Amortization of warrant 1,734

1,741 Foreign currency remeasurement (2,685)

(5,126) Deferred income taxes 5,043

(6,197) Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,954

4,142 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 5,988

3,460 Gains on sale of investment in equity securities (4,370)

— Other adjustments 513

181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (23,136)

(26,722) Inventories (54,431)

(39,338) Other assets (8,551)

(3,096) Accounts payable 5,837

42,303 Deferred revenues 2,610

15,014 Other liabilities 8,145

(2,016) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,476

41,017 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment 7,962

— Purchases of property and equipment (9,250)

(12,975) Net cash used in investing activities (1,288)

(12,975) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt (37,707)

— Proceeds from other debts 3,499

3,861 Repayment of other debts (4,583)

(6,169) Repurchase of common stock (5,133)

— Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 7,092

12,311 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,301)

(2,064) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,133)

7,939 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,900)

(1,195) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (43,845)

34,786 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,431

98,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 89,586

$ 133,431

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Geography















Americas $ 125,638 76 %

$ 106,467 68 %

$ 102,929 66 % EMEA 29,250 18 %

38,444 25 %

40,096 26 % APAC 9,446 6 %

10,827 7 %

12,779 8 % Total $ 164,334 100 %

$ 155,738 100 %

$ 155,804 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 110,092 67 %

$ 106,974 69 %

$ 87,263 56 % Broadcast and Media 54,242 33 %

48,764 31 %

68,541 44 % Total $ 164,334 100 %

$ 155,738 100 %

$ 155,804 100 %



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Geography









Americas $ 452,869 73 %

$ 335,731 66 % EMEA 133,095 21 %

126,427 25 % APAC 38,993 6 %

44,991 9 % Total $ 624,957 100 %

$ 507,149 100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 408,138 65 %

$ 280,009 55 % Broadcast and Media 216,819 35 %

227,140 45 % Total $ 624,957 100 %

$ 507,149 100 %

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 68,308

$ 96,026

$ 164,334

$ —

$ 164,334 Gross profit 40,939

45,741

86,680

(983)

85,697 Gross margin % 59.9 %

47.6 %

52.7 %





52.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 6,350

20,205

26,555

(20,424)

6,131 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.3 %

21.0 %

16.2 %





3.7 %





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 63,824

$ 91,914

$ 155,738

$ —

$ 155,738 Gross profit 37,859

41,343

79,202

(598)

78,604 Gross margin % 59.3 %

45.0 %

50.9 %





50.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,318

16,871

21,189

(12,449)

8,740 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 6.8 %

18.4 %

13.6 %





5.6 %





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,092

$ 69,712

$ 155,804

$ —

$ 155,804 Gross profit 50,589

28,080

78,669

(731)

77,938 Gross margin % 58.8 %

40.3 %

50.5 %





50.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 17,105

6,707

23,812

(3,955)

19,857 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19.9 %

9.6 %

15.3 %





12.7 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 274,189

$ 350,768

$ 624,957

$ —

$ 624,957 Gross profit 165,618

153,031

318,649

(2,765)

315,884 Gross margin % 60.4 %

43.6 %

51.0 %





50.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 28,218

58,321

86,539

(58,357)

28,182 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 10.3 %

16.6 %

13.8 %





4.5 %





















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 288,507

$ 218,642

$ 507,149

$ —

$ 507,149 Gross profit 169,468

93,191

262,659

(2,917)

259,742 Gross margin % 58.7 %

42.6 %

51.8 %





51.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 36,348

20,944

57,292

(44,038)

13,254 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 12.6 %

9.6 %

11.3 %





2.6 % (1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 164,334

$ 85,697

$ 69,220

$ 16,477

$ (1,141)

$ 6,131 Stock-based compensation —

541

(5,050)

5,591

—

5,591 Restructuring and related charges —

442

(1,205)

1,647

17

1,664 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

274

274 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

6,233 Total adjustments —

983

(6,255)

7,238

291

13,762 Non-GAAP $ 164,334

$ 86,680

$ 62,965

$ 23,715

$ (850)

$ 19,893 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.1 %

42.1 %

10.0 %

(0.7) %

3.7 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.7 %

38.3 %

14.4 %

(0.5) %

12.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.05 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.17 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,301



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,738

$ 78,604

$ 67,180

$ 11,424

$ (1,402)

$ 8,740 Stock-based compensation —

607

(5,853)

6,460

—

6,460 Restructuring and related charges —

(9)

(335)

326

—

326 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

303

303 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(942) Total adjustments —

598

(6,188)

6,786

303

6,147 Non-GAAP $ 155,738

$ 79,202

$ 60,992

$ 18,210

$ (1,099)

$ 14,887 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.5 %

43.1 %

7.3 %

(0.9) %

5.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.9 %

39.2 %

11.7 %

(0.7) %

9.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.08 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.13 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















113,185



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,804

$ 77,938

$ 62,792

$ 15,146

$ (2,678)

$ 19,857 Stock-based compensation —

506

(4,689)

5,195

—

5,195 Restructuring and related charges —

225

(67)

292

—

292 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,621

1,621 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(9,347) Total adjustments —

731

(4,756)

5,487

1,621

(2,239) Non-GAAP $ 155,804

$ 78,669

$ 58,036

$ 20,633

$ (1,057)

$ 17,618 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.0 %

40.3 %

9.7 %

(1.7) %

12.7 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.5 %

37.2 %

13.2 %

(0.7) %

11.3 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.18 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















110,474



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 624,957

$ 315,884

$ 270,365

$ 45,519

$ (1,034)

$ 28,182 Stock-based compensation —

2,232

(22,980)

25,212

—

25,212 Restructuring and related charges —

533

(3,341)

3,874

17

3,891 Gain on sale of equity investments —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,173

1,173 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

7,149 Total adjustments —

2,765

(26,321)

29,086

(3,159)

33,076 Non-GAAP $ 624,957

$ 318,649

$ 244,044

$ 74,605

$ (4,193)

$ 61,258 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.5 %

43.3 %

7.3 %

(0.2) %

4.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.0 %

39.0 %

11.9 %

(0.7) %

9.8 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.25 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.55 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















112,378



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 507,149

$ 259,742

$ 240,933

$ 18,809

$ (9,938)

$ 13,254 Stock-based compensation —

2,346

(21,716)

24,062

—

24,062 Amortization of intangibles —

—

(507)

507

—

507 Restructuring and related charges —

571

(110)

681

—

681 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

6,305

6,305 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(8,425) Total adjustments —

2,917

(22,333)

25,250

6,305

23,130 Non-GAAP $ 507,149

$ 262,659

$ 218,600

$ 44,059

$ (3,633)

$ 36,384 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.2 %

47.5 %

3.7 %

(2.0) %

2.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.8 %

43.1 %

8.7 %

(0.7) %

7.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.12 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.34 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















106,171

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income - GAAP $ 6,131

$ 8,740

$ 19,857 Provision for income taxes 9,205

1,282

(7,389) Interest expense, net 929

1,284

2,706 Depreciation 3,035

3,097

3,151 EBITDA 19,300

14,403

18,325











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 5,591

6,460

5,195 Restructuring and related charges 1,664

326

292 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,555

$ 21,189

$ 23,812



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net income - GAAP $ 28,182

$ 13,254 Provision for income taxes 16,303

(4,383) Interest expense, net 5,040

10,625 Depreciation 12,260

12,546 Amortization of intangibles —

507 EBITDA 61,785

32,549







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 25,212

24,062 Restructuring and related charges 3,891

681 Gain on sale of equity investment (4,349)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,539

$ 57,292

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q1 2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $152 to $162

$75 to $81

$72 to $74

$1 to $5 Stock-based compensation expense —

1

(8)

9 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

(1) to (2) Total adjustments —

1

(8)

8 to 7 Non-GAAP $152 to $162

$76 to $82

$64 to $66

$9 to $12 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







49.0 % to 50.1 %

47.3 % to 45.6 %

0.8 % to 3.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.7 % to 50.8 %

42.1 % to 40.7 %

5.6 % to 7.6 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$0.01 to $0.04 Non-GAAP























$0.07 to $0.10 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























117.9 (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $695 to $735

$343 to $374

$287 to $294

$44 to $63 Stock-based compensation expense —

3

(27)

29 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

(3) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

(5) to (5) Total adjustments —

3

(27)

22 to 22 Non-GAAP $695 to $735

$346 to $377

$260 to $267

$66 to $85 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







49.5 % to 51.0 %

41.3 % to 40.0 %

6.3 % to 8.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.8 % to 51.3 %

37.5 % to 36.3 %

9.5 % to 11.6 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$0.37 to $0.53 Non-GAAP























$0.56 to $0.72 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























118.3 (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1)

(In millions)



Q1 2023 Financial

Guidance

2023 Financial

Guidance Net income - GAAP

$1 to $5

$44 to $63 Provision for income taxes

—

1

12

17 Interest expense, net

1

1

3

3 Depreciation

3

3

13

13 EBITDA

$5 to $10

$72 to $96

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation

9 to 9

29 to 29 Gain on sale of equity investment

—

—

(3)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

$14 to $19

$98 to $122 (1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

