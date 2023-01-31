Aethlon Medical to Present at Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2nd, 2023

Presentation on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:00 AM ET. Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Aethlon Medical, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Aethlon Medical, Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023

Time: 10:00 am ET

Summary of Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Expected to reach over $727 billion by 2025, the Biotechnology industry is showing consistent growth with over 6,500 biotech companies within the US and over 20,000 worldwide This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the biotechnology space, will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active biotechnology investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several biotechnology focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections, as its lead technology. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing a proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open IDE application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

