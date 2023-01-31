BetMGM Sports Betting Now Live in Massachusetts at MGM Springfield

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno & Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque place state's first legal wagers at BetMGM's Sportsbook

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today that retail sports betting is now live in Massachusetts at MGM Springfield. The state's first wager was placed at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge by Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, along with Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque.

"The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield is a phenomenal sports betting hub designed for New England's passionate sports fans," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Today is a monumental step for BetMGM and sets the stage for us to deliver a best-in-class sports wagering experience across Massachusetts."

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield offers a state-of-the-art gameday experience. The space features a 45-foot LED viewing wall and four betting windows, making it easy for guests to access a variety of sports wagering options. Additionally, the resort houses 18 sports betting kiosks conveniently located throughout the gaming area.

Integration with MGM Rewards allows BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class accommodations at more than 20 MGM Resorts destinations including MGM Springfield, Borgata in Atlantic City, and Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, "Yet another first for our city of Springfield (the City of Firsts) and for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This has been a long time coming and brings yet another chapter of innovation to enhance the operations and development at MGM Springfield. As a strong proponent of MGM Springfield and their marquee Sports Betting Lounge, which will bring more jobs and economic spin-off effect to Springfield and the region, I am honored to join with MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, MGM Resorts VP Chris Gumiela, and Bruins Legend and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, to make the first sports wager in the state – maybe I'll pick a winner for the Super Bowl. Thank you to the MGM Springfield team, our local State delegation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) and everyone involved for their efforts in making this historic event possible. I would like to encourage everyone to come on down and check out this new sports betting lounge and enjoy some good food and drinks at one of our many fine dining establishments here in downtown Springfield."

Chris Kelley, President & COO, Northeast Group, MGM Resorts, said, "We're thrilled to add this new amenity, strengthening our commitment to being New England's premier entertainment and gaming destination. We are incredibly grateful for the tireless work of the State delegation to bring this historic bill to the finish line, and to the MGC for crafting the necessary regulations. The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield allows us to create even more one-of-a-kind engagements for our guests while generating tax revenue and job opportunities for our community."

State Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield) added, "After all these years, we finally have sports betting in Massachusetts! I was proud to sponsor legislation last session that sought to legalize sports wagering in the Commonwealth. To see that newly passed law in action today in my very own city is a humbling experience. BetMGM will bolster our economy locally and statewide. It's a momentous occasion to have some of the first wagers on sports betting take place in Springfield today."

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez asserted, "Today reaffirms our collective support to pass legislation for sports betting, it will bring more visitors to Springfield's MGM, create jobs and generate $20-$30 million in revenue to Massachusetts."

As sports betting continues to expand to new jurisdictions, BetMGM and MGM Springfield are proud to collaborate with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to provide guests with responsible gaming resources. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent, and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and highly trained staff of the Massachusetts Council for Gaming and Health – known as GameSense Advisors – based at MGM Springfield's GameSense Information Center. At the information center, guests will also find a GameSense touchscreen and interactive responsible gaming tools. Additionally, educational materials and QR codes can be found throughout the Gaming Establishment, at the MGM Rewards desk, or by visiting www.gamesensema.com.

