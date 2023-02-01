Arrington Capital Welcomes Bhavik Patel as Chief Investment Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arrington Capital announced that Bhavik Patel has joined the firm, bringing decades of derivatives, trading and risk management experience to complement the expanding team at Arrington Capital. Mr. Patel was previously Chief Product Officer and Head of Derivatives Business at BitMEX, an early crypto exchange and derivative trading platform, where he assisted the founding team at an early stage on the design of what would be a leading flagship perpetual swap product.

"I look forward to bringing my financial markets experience to Arrington Capital, a digital asset management and venture firm, where we will grow and expand the liquid side of the organization," said Mr. Patel. "I am equally as thrilled to utilize my background in designing sophisticated financial products in the digital asset space, to support our 200+ portfolio companies that are at the forefront of building financial infrastructure of the future."

"As the crypto markets mature and converge with traditional markets, it is critical to bring a mature and sophisticated perspective to our trading strategy. Representing just one pillar of how we deliver value to our investors, our liquidity and trading business will be elevated to a higher degree with Bhavik's leadership and institutional knowledge," said Michael Arrington, founder of Arrington Capital. "We are honored to have Bhavik join us and we look forward to new strategies and offerings he will bring to our investors."

Mr. Patel's prior experience also includes UBS's APAC Derivatives Strategist, where he was responsible for generating and publishing cross-asset tactical and systematic trade ideas. He was the APAC touchpoint for content driven dialogue with a wide variety of clients (volatility funds, long-short investors, tail funds).

Prior to UBS in Hong Kong, Bhavik had a number of trading and risk management roles in London at a mix of European investment banks. He has a Masters in Mathematics from the University of Oxford.

About Arrington Capital

Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington and TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde, has invested in hundreds of startups around the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington Capital's first fund was Arrington XRP Capital, and has expanded to multiple funds over time, including the Arrington Algo Growth Fund and the Arrington Moonbeam Growth Fund . For more information on Arrington Capital, visit https://www.arringtoncapital.com/ .

