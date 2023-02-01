FDH Aero Announces Rebrand of Blue Sky Industries and Société AHE Inc.

Name changes reflect the company's stronger and increasingly integrated support structure

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero, a global supply chain solutions provider for aerospace and defense OEMs and aftermarket segments, today announced the rebranding of FDH Aero business units Blue Sky Industries ("Blue Sky") and Société AHE Inc. ("AHE"), acquired in 2018 and 2020 respectively. As of today, Blue Sky and AHE will operate as FDH Aero.

The name changes are part of a deeper strategy within FDH Aero to better serve its customers with an integrated support structure. A unified platform and strong parent brand will be essential as FDH Aero continues to expand its global footprint, product breadth, trusted reputation and commitment to customer service. The strategic move also enables employees to quickly meet customer needs by simplifying procurement and empowering the business operations of its customers with easy access to the expanded product offering.

"Blue Sky and AHE are the first of our operating divisions to retire their original brand names as we listen to customers' requirements and continue to evolve FDH Aero," company CEO Scott Tucker said. "Our different business units are better together. We are focused on delivering the highest level of customer service in the industry and finding ways to help our supplier partners grow."

FDH Aero acquired Blue Sky Industries in 2018. Since the acquisition, Blue Sky has been an integral part of the FDH Aero team, providing the company with a distribution arm for c-class parts to aerospace and defense manufacturing and maintenance/repair customers.

Meanwhile, AHE joined the FDH Aero team in 2020. The Montreal/France-based distributor of aerospace hardware for the rotorcraft market expanded FDH Aero's reach with additional product, serving a diversified customer base across the globe. Since the acquisition, AHE's industry position of serving blue-chip customers has been a significant complement to the FDH Aero family, accelerating the growth of the business unit itself and the entire company as a whole – all while continuing to provide high-quality service to its customers.

FDH Aero now has 28 locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 best-in-industry employees and upwards of 500,000 square feet of inventory space. FDH Aero, the third largest global supply chain company for aerospace and aviation, continues to outperform industry standards as the premier partner for all aerospace and defense supply chain needs.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense. With more than 55 years of experience, we specialize in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and Aftermarket customers. FDH Aero is headquartered in El Segundo, California, has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and employs more than 1,000 people globally.

