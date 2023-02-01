VIU by HUB Expands Its Digital Brokerage Platform with Renters and Condo Insurance

Customers can shop, compare and purchase personal insurance policies on the digital platform while receiving professional advice

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of renters and condo insurance. The expansion not only provides new areas of coverage to consumers but enables VIU to partner with businesses in the property management industry to offer their clients the opportunity to digitally purchase insurance through a licensed independent insurance broker.

Powered by HUB International, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly innovating the personal insurance space with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and trusted advice.

"Embedded insurance isn't new but delivering it through a true broker that is digitally enabled is," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU by HUB. "As an independent broker, we offer our partners more than just the ability to help protect their clients. We deliver added value through choice and unbiased advice – offerings that can help set a business apart in a growing rental market and contribute to increased customer satisfaction and business growth."

Currently, providing the opportunity to buy insurance as a value-add service at point of purchase is an untapped market in several industries. According to a survey from VIU, 82% of respondents in the realty and auto dealer industries do not currently offer this service. Of those, more than half agree that offering the opportunity to purchase insurance would increase company value and reinforce customer relationships.

In addition to renters and condo insurance, VIU offers fast and seamless quoting alongside personalized coverage and advice for home, auto and life. The platform can be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey, such as auto dealers, real estate agents, property managers and more, and is also available to consumers online.

With VIU, customers can engage with advisors online or by phone to shop for, compare, purchase and navigate policies while receiving unbiased advice. VIU also allows users to view multiple policies within the platform, regardless of carrier or source, providing a clear, single view of protection.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

