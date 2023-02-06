Newgen Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Third Year in a Row

NewgenONE digital transformation platform recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that NewgenONE has been positioned as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. The report evaluated 17 low code application platform providers and recognized Newgen for the third time in a row.

'An Enterprise Low-Code Application Platform is an application platform that is used to rapidly develop and deploy custom applications by abstracting and minimizing or replacing the coding needed in development. At a minimum, an LCAP must include low-code capabilities (such as a model-driven or graphical programming approach with scripting) to develop a complete application, support for developing applications consisting of user interfaces, business logic, workflow and data services, and simplified application test, deployment and management' - as per Gartner report.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our capabilities to empower enterprises by automating complex process and managing content at scale. Using Newgen's Low Code Platform based on a modern architecture of microservices and AI/ML, we will continue to innovate for customers," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Rocque

ryan.rocque@newgensoft.com

+918595065539

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd