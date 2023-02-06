PARAPRO PRESENTS THE FUTURE OF SCIENTIFIC EXCHANGE AT MAUI DERM HAWAII 2023

Thought Leader AI Enables Prescribers to Transcend Boundaries of Space and Time to Speak "Live" with Leading Medical Experts

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaPRO, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for human ectoparasites, introduced Thought Leader AI – a pioneering medical education platform that enables healthcare practitioners to engage "live" with leading clinical experts on topics of public health at Maui Derm Hawaii 2023. The presentation was moderated by Maui Derm founder, Dr. George Martin, during a "Talk Story" session on January 23, 2023. Attendees were among the first to experience the educational benefits of Thought Leader AI specific to the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of scabies, a common, but underrepresented health concern.

"We were excited to share Thought Leader AI with conference attendees," said Bill Culpepper III, President of ParaPRO. "This new technology allows healthcare practitioners, many of whom don't often see scabies in their practices, to have what feels like a real conversation with a clinical expert and enables us to share their knowledge and clinical experiences with practitioners everywhere, regardless of the physical barriers to in-person interaction. Thought Leader AI also informs clinicians about available treatment options, including the first and only FDA-approved "complete cure" for scabies."

Thought Leader AI features three highly respected disease-state experts including Dr. Theodore Rosen, MD, FAAD, Professor of Dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine; Chief of Dermatology Service at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

According to Dr. Rosen, "The use of AI-based interactive technology is going to change the way we look at educating practitioners from this point forward."

To preview Thought Leader AI and learn more, visit www.ThoughtLeaderAI.org.

About Thought Leader AI

Thought Leader AI is a pioneering medical education platform to advance public health that was unveiled to pediatricians at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition in October 2022. This groundbreaking solution, a collaboration between ParaPRO and the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies (ICT), enables prescribers to ask questions that prompt real-time responses from three highly respected physicians in the form of digital human avatars, using AI-based natural language processing, revolutionary filming techniques, and specialized display technologies. Now and into the future, practitioners, fellows, and residents can have conversational interactions with these thought leaders by transcending the physical boundaries of time and space.

About Scabies

Scabies is one of the most common and underrepresented global public health concerns. It affects people of all races and social classes and can spread rapidly under crowded conditions where there is frequent close body contact. There are an estimated 850,000 - 1 million cases of scabies in the United States each year.1

Scabies is caused by an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis. The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs. The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.2

About ParaPRO

ParaPRO LLC. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on innovating anti-parasitic formulations that minimize the disruption and economic burden on patients and families and providing support for the broader professional community with the most current insights, tools and resources that educate and inform. In 2021, the company introduced the first product (new drug application) for scabies to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 30 years and the only targeted topical therapy that meets the FDA's new criteria for a "complete cure".3,4 For more information, visit www.ParaPRO.com.

About Maui Derm

Maui Derm is the leader in dermatology medical education for MDs, NPs, and PAs. Maui Derm's lectures, panel discussions, and workshops are designed to bridge the ever-widening knowledge gap by providing an in-depth look at topics vital to the practice of dermatology. For more information, visit www.mauiderm.com.

