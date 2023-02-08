Dwayne Myers of CRITICALSTART® Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Channel leader makes prestigious list for second time

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Dwayne Myers, VP of Channels and Alliances, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Myers has more than two decades of experience in channel development, sales strategy and business operations for both manufacturing and channel partners, ranging from start-ups to major international corporations. In his current role, Myers is responsible for partner growth and channel management, maintaining customer satisfaction and driving improvements to business processes.

"Organizations today are looking for help to cost effectively reduce the risk of a breach," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "Our platform based MDR solution provides the detection and response capability to mitigate cyber-attacks while delivering provable risk reduction. Combined with our trusted advisor channel partners, we provide confidence in the prevention of breaches and business disruptions within our joint customers."

In the past year, Critical Start has made significant enhancements to its channel partner program and to its MDR service offering as a whole. The company launched its partner rewards program, added new training content for its software engineering bootcamps, and expanded its channel team. Critical Start also recently announced several new MDR service offerings that support Microsoft Defender for Servers, Palo Alto Networks® Cortex® XSIAM™, and Trend Micro™ Vision One™, as well as a new Managed SIEM service that supports Microsoft Sentinel™ and Splunk Cloud®. Partners can expect more of the same in 2023 with new services and integrations on the horizon, along with new branding and messaging, and improved partner enablement.

"Critical Start is committed to a 100% channel go-to-market model and Dwayne has been an integral part its success, which has been fueling our exponential growth," continued Davis. "He has been a champion in building our channel program to collaborate with partners, allowing them to provide the best security options for their customers and establishing Critical Start as a go-to MDR vendor within the channel."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

