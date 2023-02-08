Holland America Line's 2024 Alaska Cruisetours Combine a Cruise with the Best of Denali and Exclusive Tour Options Featuring Canada's Yukon - All Dates Now Available to Book

Have it All Early Booking Bonus for Alaska Cruisetours offers crew appreciation and upgraded beverage package and Wi-Fi

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's 2024 Alaska Cruisetours are open for booking, and travelers who want to head to Denali and the Yukon can start planning their vacation with the leader in Alaska exploration. Leveraging more than 75 years of experience in the Great Land and a network of its own hotels, railcars and motorcoaches, Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends the land tour to the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush and the unspoiled reaches of the Yukon Territory.

With 16 different Cruisetours in 2024, guests can choose whether to cruise to Alaska or go overland first, and then decide to include one, two or three nights at Denali National Park. Those who want to explore farther into Canada can add a trip to the remote landscapes of the Yukon with stops in Dawson City and Whitehorse.

"Holland America Line has dedicated decades to perfecting Alaska travel for our guests and the result is an Alaska cruise and overland experience that is unmatched in the industry," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "For travelers who are looking to explore somewhere new or our guests who have already done an Alaska cruise but want to see more of this region, a Holland America Line Cruisetour makes it easy and enriching. And with our Early Booking Bonus, now is the time to plan ahead and lock in that space for a trip of a lifetime."

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2024 Alaska Cruisetours with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Highlights for 2024 Denali Cruisetours:

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver, Canada , and Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska .

All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay – Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay than any other line -- and the Alaskan ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway , plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage. The land side includes up to three nights at Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park .

All Double and Triple Denali itineraries include the Tundra Wilderness Tour, which provides the best wildlife viewing through Denali National Park .

Holland America Line owns its motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each Cruisetour gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

Highlights for 2024 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours:

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon .

Every Yukon & Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Tour Director, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

All Yukon & Denali Cruisetours include a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway .

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours features up to two nights in Dawson City , affording guests more time to relive Gold Rush history. Additional overnight experiences vary depending on the Cruisetour.

Nearly all Yukon & Denali Cruisetours include a Gold Dredge 8 tour and many include a tour on the Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler that takes guests along the Yukon River past stunning tall pines, historic towns and wildlife. Every Yukon & Denali itinerary includes the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park .

Holland America Line's McKinley Chalet Resort and Denali Square

Alaska Cruisetours include a stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park. The property is Holland America Line's 68-acre hotel on the Nenana River. The resort features dining facilities and guest rooms, including a 99-room complex featuring Denali Suites with balconies and larger living areas.

Centrally located between the McKinley Chalet Resort and riverfront guest rooms, Denali Square is a gathering area with restaurants, an amphitheater, fire pits, outdoor seating, retail shops offering local goods, and an artist-in-residence cabin where local artists display and discuss their works.

'Alaska Up Close' Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program deeply immerses guests in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line has explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and throughout the years the brand has collected awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

