OneKey® MLS Partners with RISMedia to Deliver Premier Content to It's 50,000-Plus Subscribers

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, serving over 50,000 Realtors® and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley, to bring best-in-class articles and need-to-know info to its subscribers.

OneKey® MLS subscribers will receive a selection of RISMedia content, including breaking news, industry updates as well as access to RISMedia's Premier premium content channel that features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence via a widget on the OneKey® MLS dashboard..

As part of the partnership, all OneKey® MLS subscribers also have access to all RISMedia educational events. This includes a free ticket to the annual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year virtual event, as well as discounted ticket rates to the live CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.

RISMedia's exclusive content is currently included free of charge as part of OneKey® MLS subscriptions. OneKey® MLS subscribers can also sign up for RISMedia's Daily News with unlimited access to all Premier content.

Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey® MLS said, "We are excited to bring this opportunity to our Realtors®, adding yet another valuable business tool to our growing suite of innovative products and services. Staying informed about industry news and events is vital to succeeding in real estate, and access to Premier News will enable our Realtor® subscribers to position themselves as the experts and build their businesses."

"Information is currency, and in today's shifting real estate market, it's more important than ever for real estate professionals to be the most knowledgeable source for their clients in order to maintain their critical competitive edge, " said RISMedia Founder, President and CEO John Featherston. "Our new partnership with OneKey® MLS provides its members with access to critical information that will help them succeed in the current market. From economic analysis and research to insights on key trends and business development strategies, our award-winning editors will bring OneKey® MLS subscribers the information they need to gain a competitive edge and grow their business."

