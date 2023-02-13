ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism are Changing Corporate Boards

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG and stakeholder capitalism will have a meaningful and lasting impact on US corporate boards, according to a new study by The Conference Board. 68 percent of survey respondents believe that ESG will have a significant and durable impact on their boards, while 53 percent say the same about stakeholder capitalism.

Released today, a suite of reports describes how the focus on ESG and multi-stakeholder interests is affecting boards, and provides forward-looking insights on how boards can:

Incorporate ESG and stakeholder interests into their core business decisions;

Adjust their composition, structure, and capabilities;

Enhance the information that they receive and how they engage with stakeholders; and

Improve how they evaluate the company's, senior management's, and their own performance.

"We are at the outset of a sustainability transition of business, which overall may be as significant as the digital transition but will affect each company differently," said Paul Washington, co-author of the report and Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center. "Accordingly, as with any 'strategic inflection point,' the role of the board is changing and becoming more of a strategic partner with management in setting priorities and balancing the interests of multiple stakeholders. This does not require a shift in the line between board and management responsibilities, but does require a fresh look at board composition, structure, and capabilities."

The reports by The Conference Board ESG Center were produced with Morrow Sodali and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Included throughout are insights from a Working Group featuring more than 240 executives from 137 companies. Highlights include:

Part 1: Implications of ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism for Boards

Overall impact and outlook

The focus on ESG and concern about the long-term welfare of stakeholders have already affected boards.

"Boards do not need to reinvent the wheel. They have long considered issues that now fall under the heading of ESG and have factored the well-being of employees, customers, and communities into their decision-making. Just as companies are integrating sustainability more deeply into their business, boards should evaluate how they can build ESG and stakeholder perspectives into existing board and governance processes," said Merel Spierings, co-author of the report and Researcher at The Conference Board ESG Center.

Part 2: Board Composition and Capabilities

While corporate proxy statements tend to emphasize the diversity of "hard" skills and experience of the board, the company and the board are well-served by having directors with certain attributes in common.

Committee Structure & Leadership

The shifts toward ESG and stakeholder capitalism are affecting the board's committee structure and leadership. The Nominating and Governance committee leads the way in ESG responsibilities: This committee is also most likely to be responsible for climate-related topics and corporate political activity. However, this approach will likely evolve over time: While the Nominating and Governance committee currently leads the way, companies will continue to experiment with different approaches to address the shifts toward ESG and stakeholder capitalism.



"As companies are thinking about the allocation of ESG responsibilities they will want to consider the responsibility for coordination as well," said Lyuba Goltser, Partner, Weil, Gotshal & Manges. "A benefit of allocating ESG responsibilities to several board committees is that each committee can dig deep into its assigned areas, but there are risks as well, including potential overlap in responsibilities, and the siloing of issues with individual committees. These risks need to be controlled and managed."

Part 3: Board Information and Engagement

The amount and quality of information on ESG and stakeholder expectations can be improved.

"In support of the greater board awareness and focus on ESG-related topics, keeping directors connected to stakeholder views requires a combination of consistently insightful and relevant information as well as direct board engagement," said Susan Choe, Head of US Corporate Governance & Sustainability, from Morrow Sodali. "When it comes to direct board engagement, companies can take several steps, in coordination with management, including having their board members directly engage with shareholders, meet formally and informally with employees, and serve on and meet alongside management with community advisory groups."

Part 4: Board Evaluations of Corporate, Management, and Its Own Performance

Boards are evaluating their company's performance in ESG and stakeholder relationships, but can do a better job.

It is important to ensure that there is alignment among the board's annual evaluations of the company's performance, management's performance, and the board's own performance in addressing key ESG topics. If an area is strategically important to the company, it should appear at all three levels of review.

