Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces its Live Music Series, Kimpton Off the Record 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced the 2023 artist lineup for its annual Kimpton Off the Record series. An immersive and intimate live concert series featuring tastemaker artists and bands created to bring people together and give back to communities, Kimpton Off the Record will kick off on February 23 and feature five unique concerts throughout the year in Phoenix, San Diego, New Orleans, Charlottesville, Va., and Grand Cayman.

Gallant at The Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown Atlanta, 2022 (PRNewswire)

As part of Kimpton's commitment to "events for good," the concert series showcases a diverse mix of artists across musical genres, styles and geographies, and celebrates key moments in time such as Black History Month, Women's History Month and Black Music Month through a shared love of music. Each event will take place in new restaurant, bar and event spaces at Kimpton properties in North America.

"Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has always created open and welcoming spaces that foster real, human connections, and we've always believed in the power of music to bring people together," said Kathleen Reidenbach, Kimpton's Chief Commercial Officer. "We have an exciting lineup of artists for Off the Record this year who will take center stage at some of our newest spaces. We are thrilled to be able to create these really immersive and intimate listening experiences for our guests and our local communities while also giving back to our nonprofit partners."

Ticket sales and silent auction profits from this season of Off the Record will directly benefit Kimpton's non-profit partners, such as National Urban League , who works to provide economic empowerment and educational opportunities for the underserved in America.

The 2023 Kimpton Off the Record concert series includes the following performances:

February 23, Christian Kuria at the newly opened Eden Restaurant at Kimpton Hotel Palomar (Phoenix)

Christian Kuria is an American singer and songwriter from San Francisco. His singles 'Toroka' and '23rd Street' off his debut album "Borderline" have received critical acclaim from MTV, Beats1, Okay Africa, and more.

March 10, The Aces at the newly opened L.O.A. rooftop at Kimpton Alma (San Diego)

The indie-pop quartet The Aces explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability. Released in July 2020, Under My Influence received praise for its exploration of love, relationships, mental health, religion, and sexuality, with several band members owning their identities as queer women and using gender pronouns in their music for the first time. In 2021, the band returned with the release of their latest single "Don't Freak," inspired by their own experiences with mental health stigmas. The song and the band were featured on the reality competition series Exposure, out now on Hulu.

June 1, Tank and The Bangas at the newly opened King Restaurant's Terrace at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot (New Orleans)

Tank and The Bangas are a Grammy-nominated musical group incorporating elements of soul, jazz, funk, rock and hip-hop. The New Orleans-based ensemble was recognized as the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest in 2017.

Bringing members closer to their passions through rich rewards and experiences, the exclusive tickets for the first three shows are now available for all IHG One Rewards members to purchase starting at $30 each. Fans can purchase tickets on IHG's Access Platform here or use their IHG One Rewards points here .

Kimpton The Forum Hotel in Charlottesville, Va. and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman will also host performances in September and October respectively. Specific event dates, artists and ticket links will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on the event series, visit https://offtherecord.kimptonhotels.com , and follow along on social @Kimpton.

