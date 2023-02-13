Massimo Bottura is illycaffè's new Chef Ambassador

Two great Italian names join forces to promote quality, innovation and sustainability

TRIESTE, Italy, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic chef Massimo Bottura - holder of three Michelin Stars and a world-renowned pioneer of taste - has joined forces with illycaffè, a leader in sustainable high-quality coffee. Starting from January 2023, Massimo is an international ambassador for the illy Chef Ambassador project, dedicated to showcasing the uniqueness of the illy blend within the high-end world of cuisine.

The project involves creating a bespoke, custom coffee blend for a select handful of Michelin Star chefs. And it is now the turn of Massimo Bottura to come up with his very own bespoke coffee, following in the footsteps of Niko Romito, Viki Geunes, Antonia Klugmann, Ciccio Sultano, Rupert Blease, Felipe Rodrigues and other names from the international fine dining scene. Massimo Bottura's variation on a theme will be based on the nine ingredients that make up the unique illy blend, tweaked with different quantities and proportions according to his own style, sensory preferences and of course, the most important factor of all, taste.

The final outcome was achieved using the Personal Blender (a machine patented by illy – the prototype was launched in the Coffee Cluster at Expo Milan 2015) with the contribution of tutors from the Università del Caffè. It will be offered as a unique experience at the end of a tasting menu to customers of the Osteria Francescana, the Casa Maria Luigia guesthouse, the bistrot Franceschetta58 and the Cavallino restaurant.

"We are delighted to start the new year with this prestigious partnership with a big Italian name like Massimo Bottura. He is one of the most innovative and successful masters of taste in the world and shares illycaffè's core values of innovation, sustainability and absolute quality" commented Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "This is a great opportunity to promote our coffee culture in the world of haute cuisine, perpetuating a virtuous cycle of sustainable quality".

"Cooking is about quality – and that is as much about ideas as ingredients. Every Famiglia Francescana menu focuses on the way ideas take shape, inspired by culture and motivated now more than ever by social choices. Illy's philosophy is based on values we share and firmly believe in, combining creativity and quality with a sustainable approach to food" says Massimo Bottura.

In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in its sector to obtain B Corp certification. This was an outstanding achievement but also a launch pad, as demonstrated by this prestigious partnership with the Michelin Star chef Massimo Bottura. Massimo has also been awarded the Michelin Green Star, the Michelin Guide award that illy supports in Europe and the United States, given to chefs who are best in class when it comes to sustainable practices. With this in mind, the illy Chef Ambassador project has recently undergone a radical shift in direction, in a desire to involve haute cuisine professionals with whom illycaffè shares the same values of sustainability and absolute quality: the sustainable chefs, recognised by the Michelin Guide and awarded the Green Star, and the illy Masters of Excellence, i.e. the great Michelin Star chefs.

