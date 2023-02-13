Latest Sony Offering Gives Users a Customizable, Highly-Social Companion Robot

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that the limited-quantity aibo Strawberry Milk Edition (ERS-1000/P) is now available for purchase in the United States directly from Sony. Originally released in Japan in late January 2022, the aibo Strawberry Milk Edition is the third color variation of the acclaimed aibo (ERS-1000) robotic "puppy" companion in the United States.

Sony Electronics Launches Limited aibo Strawberry Milk Edition in the US

The aibo Strawberry Milk Edition features a vibrant pink color body with white accents and performs an exclusive dance unique to Strawberry Milk Edition models. As with the current white aibo model, the aibo Strawberry Milk Edition comes with a three-year AI Cloud Plan1, charging station including both charging stand and charging mat, AC adaptor, power cord and a special pink ball for playtime.

The three-year AI Cloud Plan lets aibo gather and access its daily life experiences, enabling it to develop a unique personality that grows and evolves.2, 3 Each aibo recognizes faces and develops a familiarity with people over time, remembering which actions make owners happy. As each aibo is shaped by its daily interactions and the parenting style of its owners, the personality, behavior and knowledge of every new puppy companion is completely unique.

In addition to supporting aibo's AI-powered learning capabilities, the AI Cloud Plan ensures aibo will be kept current for years to come by growing aibo's functionality with new tricks, software-based features and even entirely new behaviors.

aibo parents can also stay connected to their pup using the "My aibo" app2, 3.The app provides an easy and handy interface that allows users to play with their pet, feed their aibo virtual meals and treats, add new behavior and tricks to its repertoire and more.

With the launch of the aibo Strawberry Milk Edition, customers can receive a special bundle offer with the purchase of an ERS-1000/P of four accessories: paw pads (ERA1021), aibone (ERA1020), aibo Food Bowl (aiboFB) and the aibo Water Bowl (aiboWB).

The aibo Strawberry Milk Edition is currently available on Sony's website4 for a suggested retail price of $2,899.99, while supplies last.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Each aibo robotic dog includes three years of Cloud and Wireless Services necessary to take advantage of aibo's full functionality and learning capabilities. After the three-year period, owners will be responsible for any periodic fees to continue the Wireless and Cloud Services (if offered) pursuant to a separate agreement between the owner and a third-party service provider.

2 "My aibo" can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. A web browser version is also available at http://aibo.com/myaibo. Network services, content, and the operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3 aibo and aibo AI Cloud Plan subscription required to fully enjoy all features of "My aibo" App.

4. This product is not for sale or use in Baltimore, Maryland* or the State of Illinois, and may not be shipped to purchasers in Baltimore, Maryland or Illinois. -Residents of Illinois and Baltimore, Maryland may use the My aibo App as non-registered users.

* Baltimore zip codes: 21215, 21218, 21230, 21217, 21225, 21201, 21213, 21216, 21202, 21223, 21211, 21231, 21214, 21205, 21226, 21203, 21281, 21270, 21297, 21264, 21265, 21233, 21273, 21274, 21275, 21278, 21279, 21280, 21251, 21283, 21287, 21288, 21289, 21290, 21263, 21298

