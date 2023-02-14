BioMarin to Participate Virtually at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 16, 2023

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin will participate virtually in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the presentation will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

