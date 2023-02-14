Fully Automated FinOps Platform Company DimeTyd Acquired by Threecolts

Making Threecolts the Most Comprehensive Provider of Revenue & Profit Recovery Solutions

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, a fully automated FinOps platform for 1P Amazon vendors offering seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on complex accounting errors, announced it has been acquired by Threecolts , the most comprehensive cloud business suite for Amazon businesses. As a result of the transaction, DimeTyd will now be able to provide its customers an expanded offering of the most comprehensive and advanced e-commerce profit recovery solution available today.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd) (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to announce DimeTyd's acquisition by Threecolts and the significant expansion of our product offering in the process," said Rohan Thambrahalli, who will continue in his role as CEO of DimeTyd following the acquisition. "Threecolts shares my vision about the immense opportunity for profit recovery FinOps in e-commerce. With the integration of these new capabilities to the existing DimeTyd solution-set, Amazon vendors and sellers will benefit from a next-generation solution that enables them to streamline operations and maximize profitability."

Tens of thousands of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, Fortune 500 enterprises, and leading e-commerce agencies, leverage Threecolts' portfolio of solutions to grow faster, lower costs and become more agile.

"DimeTyd offers unparalleled profit recovery technology. In this transaction, the brand will expand to offer additional, multifaceted capabilities to Amazon vendors and sellers," said Yoda Yee, founder and CEO of Threecolts. "Rohan will continue to lead the company as we work together to expand the market opportunity. His alignment with brands and unique understanding of the technology driving advanced profit recovery technology will enable us to continue to attract new customers and drive growth."

DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon vendors to manage transactions and align with the marketplace's layered and complex accounting system. Able to analyze up to five years' worth of accounting data, DimeTyd's scalable platform automatically finds and reports the errors, seamlessly recouping funds back to the vendor and adding to the company's profitability. A vendor's net recouped money equates to off-the-chart returns quickly – and corrects errors for all future transactions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

About Threecolts

Threecolts is the most comprehensive cloud business suite for Amazon businesses. Tens of thousands of customers––including the fastest-growing startups, Fortune 500 enterprises, and leading e-commerce agencies––are using Threecolts to grow faster, lower costs, and become more agile.

To learn more, go to www.Threecolts.com

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

To learn more about DimeTyd and how their automated platform recoups lost funds for Amazon vendors, please visit www.DimeTyd.com or follow @DimeTyd.

