ForwardX Robotics Brings End-to-End AMR solutions to North America

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics , a global warehouse automation solutions provider and the largest autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider in Asia, announces the establishment of its U.S. office and expansion of operations into the North American Market.

"We are excited to announce our U.S. operation," said Yaxin Guan, Chief Operating Officer of ForwardX Robotics. "Our AMR solutions prove to have effective output throughout Asia, and we are thrilled to help support the supply chain industry across North America."

FowardX will debut its AMR lineup to the North American supply chain at one of the largest material handling trade shows, ProMat 2023. ProMat 2023 takes place March 20-23, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Event-goers will find ForwardX in booth #N7352 and get the chance to interact with multiple AMRs including its autonomous forklift.

In May 2023, ForwardX will open its state-of-the-art experience center in Chicago to support operations in North America. The U.S. team has immediately deployed AMR solutions for two clients' distribution centers. ForwardX North America is well positioned for future growth.

ForwardX Robotics designs warehouse automation solutions that include autonomous robots and fleet management software. Their person-to-goods AMRs are used for order picking in distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and retail stores. With offices in APAC, EMEA and now North America, ForwardX has a global network of proven solutions serving customers such as JD.com, DHL, IKEA and TCL. Their AMRs serve industries including 3PL, retail, eCommerce, grocery, healthcare and consumer packaged goods.

­­­­­­While ForwardX is focused on autonomous mobile robots, the organization is human-centric at its core. By providing solutions that help solve labor shortages, increase accuracy, and maximize warehouse capacity, they ultimately improve overall customer experience. ForwardX values helping supply chain managers unlock new levels of productivity, increased safety and supply chain visibility.

ForwardX is Asia's largest person-to-goods autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions provider. The company is composed of over 250 of the world's top robotics experts and engineers. Its AMR solutions are used by enterprises globally for order picking in distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and retail stores.

