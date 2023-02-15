KORE Software Announces Brand Evolution Reflecting Company's Acquisitions and Product Expansion

KORE Software updates identity as the organization expands in scale and product offering.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After three acquisitions and extensive product development in 2022, KORE has evolved its brand identity to better suit its global position in the marketplace. KORE acquired London-based Sports Allianc e last July, adding the provider of fan data management and digital marketing solutions to its offerings. In February of 2022, KORE purchased SSB's professional sports business, and acquired Hookit , the leading AI-powered social and digital analytics platform.

As of January 2023, KORE has fully integrated all staff into daily operations, doubling in size and unifying the top experts in sponsorship, fan engagement, social media measurement, marketing, partnership management, and data analytics under one roof. This expansion has cemented KORE as the most extensive provider of partner, fan, and social media solutions in the industry.

With the evolution of service and product offerings, KORE has removed "Software" from its name to represent its commitment to innovation, reverence to its amplified team, and to put the purpose of powering better partnerships for rights holders, agencies, and brands at the forefront of its mission.

"2022 symbolized a year of incredible growth for KORE," notes KORE's VP of Marketing, Eva Rieder. "It was important for us to evolve our company identity and be inclusive of this expansion. We've felt that the word "software" has been limiting to what we do for a long time. We have best-in-class software, but what we can offer as a success and insights team, combined with our extensive dataset, expands our ability to be a key driver in this industry."

With more than 1,000 clients globally, including many of the largest teams, leagues, properties, brands and agencies, KORE is the only single-source solution to offer a full suite of management, measurement, and optimization solutions for buyers and sellers of sponsorship, marketers, and organizations looking to better engage with their audiences.

Elements of KORE's brand evolution include:

New Logo & Brand Colors: KORE will continue to use its hexagon-shaped unifier logo symbolizing its purpose in uniting brand teams and sponsorship partners on each side of the equation. New accent colors will be adapted to represent the unification and product expansion that has resulted by joining forces with Sports Alliance (red and orange) and Hookit (green).

2023 Purpose Statement: A Better Way to Partner

ABOUT KORE:

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. Over 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth to manage assets and measure partnership impact, with real-time insights, across all channels.

Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing & Fan Engagement, and Data Management & Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that help enhance the fan experience, drive smarter decisions, and enable marketing and operations teams to spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

