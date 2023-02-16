Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Unveils Updated Dallas Showroom

New Displays and Features, New Staff, and Longer Hours Transforms Design and Buying Experience

STODDARD, N.H., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has announced the company has completely rejuvenated its Texas showroom at The International in the Dallas Design District. The showroom was updated to increase its utility as a resource for clients selecting the company's artisan-crafted wide plank hardwood flooring. An underutilized conference room has been converted into a sample room that serves as a library of color and wood selections. A dramatic series of 12' planks in heirloom grade White Oak now showcases the range of available widths from 6" to one foot, complementing the existing spinners showing finishes and wood grades.

A dramatic series of 12' planks showcases the range of available widths and complements the existing spinners showing finishes and wood grades. (PRNewswire)

The showroom update was the result of a collaboration between Director, Central USA Scott Cook, Jed Graham and Joy Pedroza, Wide Plank Specialists at the Dallas showroom. Graham and Pedroza joined Carlisle in Summer 2022 after years of experience with luxury wood furniture. They are now available to provide sales support and expertise at Carlisle's Dallas showroom every weekday from 9 am to 5 pm.

"The expanded showroom hours and the new features make it easier to tell the Carlisle story and show what sets us apart," explains Scott Cook. "Clients can just drop by to see and touch samples of our made-to-order wood floors. It is easier to select the right floor when you can see different widths, types of wood, colors and grain patterns first-hand."

Carlisle unveiled the updated showroom to industry leaders and journalists at a November 2022 event. According to Cook, the series of five, 12' planks suspended on the wall garnered the most attention. "It is pretty impressive. Most companies can't compare with what Carlisle can offer in terms of lengths, widths and grades of American-crafted hardwood planks," he says.

To learn more about Joy, Jed and the Dallas showroom visit www.wideplankflooring.com

About Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors has been creating the highest quality, wide plank wood floors for more than 50 years. Using a time-honored process, Carlisle handcrafts one plank at a time, whether the floor is selected from the company's extensive curated collections or completely custom. Carlisle is committed to responsibly sourcing timber grown in America's forests and selects only the highest quality wood for its floors. Headquartered in Stoddard, NH, Carlisle also has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Lauri Buffum, lbuffum@wideplankflooring.com

New sample room that serves as a library of color and wood selections. (PRNewswire)

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carlisle Wide Plank Floors