GE Appliances Announces Strategic Partnership with Lumenant, LLC

SmartHQ™ Pro will now be integrated into Lumenant's technology solutions to provide fully connected rooms in senior living environments

LOUISVILLE, Ken., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Appliances, a Haier company (GEA) today announced that it is expanding its SmartHQ Management footprint in senior living communities through a partnership with Lumenant, a company specializing in the technology integration of senior living properties for the comfort of residents and ease of management.

SmartHQ Pro (GE Appliances, a Haier Company) (PRNewswire)

GEA & Lumenant will deploy technology to save energy, cut costs and offer proactive maintenance for property groups.

By the first quarter of 2023, GEA will deploy SmartHQ Pro technology through Lumenant's service to better manage 4,000 PTAC units — saving energy, cutting costs, and providing proactive maintenance, diagnostic analysis and remote fixes in a timely, proactive manner. The technology will be incorporated into Lumenant's dynamic solution for property groups like Affinity Living Communities.

SmartHQ Pro empowers residents and multi-unit property managers to get more done with a single, simple, scalable appliance management solution. Property managers can manage most smart GE Appliances, including HVAC and water heating solutions, without additional external hardware or other networks.

"Senior living environments require an extra level of care. Being able to proactively address appliance issues and minimize the amount of disruption to the community is critical to residents' wellbeing," says Jeremy Miller, Senior Commercial Director, GE Appliances. "That's what attracted us to working with Lumenant. They understand technology solutions in a way that goes beyond providing a solution — they focus on positive impact for both the resident and the customer, and so do we."

"Having the ability to control PTAC units in our clients' properties through the integration of SmartHQ Pro is a game changer," says Steve Kopf, Lumenant Founder and CEO. "We are now able to offer complete transparency to a property manager – not to mention the ability to monitor and update all of their HVAC units from a single source which can be essential in memory care buildings."

To learn more about how SmartHQ Pro can work for your business, visit smarthqpro.com.

About GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions

GE Appliances, a Haier company, Air & Water Solutions is dedicated to serving the unique needs of the plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. The division offers total property solutions from trusted brands, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint. Its robust product portfolio includes water heaters, water filtration, commercial HVAC, and ductless heating and cooling for light commercial and residential use. GE Appliances has never been in a stronger position to serve distributors, wholesalers and contractors with real-life solutions and the support they need. For more information, visit https://www.geappliancesairandwater.com/.

About SmartHQ Pro

SmartHQ Pro is an end-to-end smart solution that allows property managers, operators, and owners the ability to monitor their appliances, receive proactive service alerts, and be able to perform precision diagnostic inspections at the point of service. With more than 60 years of experience dedicated to the multifamily, assisted living, hospitality and single family home builder channel, GE Appliances is the only manufacturer to unify smart technology, making us the easiest to do business with, manage, use and service. As the leader in smart technology, GE Appliances offers more than 600 connected appliances across its brands. To learn more, visit https://www.smarthqpro.com/ or download the SmartHQ app.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GE Appliances, a Haier Company