Remark Holdings, Inc. releases version 3.0 of its AI-powered video analytics platform to include weapons, smoke, and fire detection modules

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of version 3.0 of its innovative and extensible video analytics solution, Smart Safety Platform ("SSP"). The latest release added features that include weapons, smoke, and fire detection with actionable intelligence.

The SSP 3.0 is an AIoT ("Artificial Intelligence of Things") video analytics platform, designed for varying architecture applications, including AI-edge box or AI-server, and in support of an on-premise, hybrid, or cloud deployment.

Dr. Robert Xiaoyun Yang, Director of R&D at Remark Holdings comments, "We are pleased to report that our Smart Safety Platform was successfully put to the test at last week's Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) event in Barcelona, Spain. We are excited about the new features in our pipeline that we will showcase at the Embedded World Conference, Nürnberg, Germany in March.

The Smart Safety Platform focuses on real-time video analytics, whereas other solutions within the same space focus on post-event analysis. Additionally, SSP has been built using the latest architecture, standardizing its deployment and maintenance from AI-edge box to server and cluster, making it a very scalable solution.

Smart Safety Platform 3.0 key features include:

Video search such as intelligent pre and post-forensic investigation that provides meta-data searches by utilizing physical and object-recognition attributes to speed up the investigation process

Face recognition

Intrusion / loitering / object / trespassing detection

Live real-time large-capacity people counting and crowd and flow analysis

Vehicle attribute search / Automatic number-plate recognition ("ANPR")

Preventative behavioral analysis such as loitering, dropping of unattended bags, vandalism, graffiti, fights

Weapon detection

Suspicious fire, object, and smoke detection

Visual dashboard with actionable insights and reports for daily monitoring and customer flow analysis

"We are committed to delivering affordable AI-driven video analytics to safeguard and protect individuals' lives and create a healthier, safer, and eco-friendlier world. We are working with several integration partners in the USA, UK, Europe, South America, South Korea, and India to further localize the Smart Safety Platform to new regions and their local clients. Our pipeline is strong, partnering with retail stores, local councils, premier league stadiums, entertainment venues, railway stations, and racecourse venues. We look forward to a solid beginning to 2023," says Dr. Robert Xiaoyun Yang.

Remark's solutions work seamlessly with third-party software and products, providing partners and end-users the freedom of choice.

Remark is proud to partner with AAEON, be part of the Milestone Systems Marketplace and be a certified Genetec Silver Technology partner.

To learn more about the Remark Smart Safety Platform, please visit: www.remarkvision.com/smart-safety-platform

To learn more about Remark for Security & Safety Monitoring, visit us at the following events:

The Security TWENTY 23 in Birmingham, UK, February 16th, 2023

Embedded World Exhibition & Conference, Nürnberg, Germany at AAEON's booth (Hall:1 Booth:1-306), March 14th - 16th, 2023.

The Security Event (Stand 4/J40) at the NEC, UK, April 25th - 27th, 2023

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

