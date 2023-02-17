Leeds Equity Named to Top 50 Private Equity Firms of 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading private equity firm investing in the Knowledge Industries, Leeds Equity Partners has been recognized by Grady Campbell as one of the Top 2023 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market. Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading private equity firms in the middle market. The list recognizes private equity firms that demonstrate excellent leadership, winning culture, a strong track record and a trusted reputation with business owners.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has raised over $4 billion of capital since inception across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

