Amidst crypto credit crunch, institutional Digital Asset Lending Platform CLST appoints industry veteran, Roshan Robert as President & COO to increase transparency and efficiency of crypto loans markets

ZURICH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLST, an institutional peer-to-peer lending platform for digital assets has announced the appointment of Roshan Robert as its President & COO starting February 2023. Mr. Robert will be joining as a cofounder to lead the expansion of the company across jurisdictions and to enhance the product breadth in service of a larger set of institutional credit requirements. His appointment comes at a time when increased transparency and accountability in digital asset lending markets are sorely needed.

Roshan Robert, President & Chief Operating Officer CLST (PRNewswire)

Roshan Robert's career spans traditional finance and digital markets. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services operations, compliance, and risk management, having worked at Morgan Stanley, PwC, and Barclays, and more recently at Hidden Road, a leading non-bank prime broker. As a founding team member of Hidden Road, Roshan Robert was the firm's COO & CCO; responsible for setting up processes and frameworks that helped the firm operate across the globe.

"The events of 2022 show the need for creating a solid compliance, risk and operational framework around digital lending & associated credit liquidity channels. I am happy to be joining CLST at a time when the industry is seeking solutions to some of these pressing problems. I am confident that the team here is very well positioned to address some of these issues and create a safe and controlled environment for institutions to access and distribute credit," said Roshan Robert.

The company's mission is to build a suite of solutions and services, acting as the de-facto infrastructure for the institutional digital asset short-term loans market. Their first solution, CLST Markets, is an institutional, peer-to-peer lending platform that provides a compliant, transparent and consolidated lending and borrowing environment, allowing counterparties to discover credit prices, assess risk and manage the entire loan lifecycle. Since its soft launch in November, the platform has onboarded over 65 institutional counterparties and continues to grow.

Robert's appointment coincides with the company's ambition to expand its operations globally while doubling down on its compliance and regulatory efforts. Robert joins CLST amid the slow recovery of the entire crypto market. The circumstances have proven to further strengthen the position of CLST, who received additional funding at the peak of the crypto credit crunch in late November from the likes of Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Pulsar Trading, and Wemade, a South Korea-based publicly traded video game developer that launched its gaming-related Wemix blockchain platform alongside the eponymous token in late 2019. The investment was an extension of an earlier round in 2022, during which CLST closed an oversubscribed seed round led by Spartan Group, Kraken Venture, Coinbase Ventures, and other global institutions.

"We are very pleased to welcome Roshan to the core executive team at CLST. His professional track record in both the financial industry and digital asset space speaks for itself. His experience and demonstrated leadership across digital assets and TradFi businesses uniquely position him to help CLST navigate towards its vision in a regulated manner," said Michael Guzik, Founder & CEO at CLST, commenting on the appointment.

About CLST

CLST (pronounced "Caeleste") aims to be a regulated, vertically integrated, curated loans hub for "New Money" markets, empowering institutions to access credit and manage risk across the transaction lifecycle.

For more information, please visit www.clst.com.

Contact: Michael Guzik, +41798780131

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004062/Roshan_Robert_CLST.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003356/CLST_Logo.jpg

CLST Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLST AG