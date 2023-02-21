Biotech Leader CSL Again Named Among America's Best Employers by Forbes

CSL recognized in Forbes and Statista's Best Large-sized Employer category for the fourth time since 2018.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology leader CSL has again been recognized among America's Best Employers by Forbes and Statista.

This is the second straight year CSL has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Large-sized Employers and the fourth time since 2018. CSL was also ranked as a top U.S. employer by Forbes in 2022, 2019 and 2018.

"CSL shines as an employer that delivers a promising future and inclusive workplace for those seeking a rewarding career developing and delivering critical therapies for patients and public health," said Elizabeth Walker, CSL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our continued recognition from Forbes is proof positive of our growing reputation as a destination employer in the U.S."

The majority of CSL's 32,000-employee strong global workforce lives and works in the U.S. In addition to operating more than 300 plasma donation centers, CSL's U.S. presence includes manufacturing sites in Kankakee, Illinois, and Holly Springs, North Carolina, an R&D hub in Pasadena, California, and CSL Behring's operational headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The Forbes rankings are based on responses from about 45,000 Americans working for businesses with more than 5,000 employees. The evaluation is determined by recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Respondents were also asked to nominate companies other than their own. Forbes' final list includes the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

Over the past year, CSL has also been named to Forbes' Global 2000 and Switzerland's Best Employers lists.

More information on working at CSL can be found at CSL.com/careers and at CSLPlasma.com/careers.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit CSL.com.

