Dama Financial Announces New CEO

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dama Financial ("Dama"), the nation's largest provider of access to banking and payment solutions for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick O'Boyle as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick brings over 30 years of experience in the payments and financial services industry, most recently serving as the Former SVP Banking Partner Division at Talus Pay. He was also a founding partner of MSP Consulting, and a former partner with Accenture.

Patrick will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction, growth initiatives and driving new products to continue to serve the growing cannabis industry's needs.

"We are confident that Dama, its employees, and its shareholders will be well-serviced by Patrick's leadership," said Ed Labry, Executive Chairman of the Board. "We are excited to start a new chapter for Dama with Patrick accelerating growth and continuing to develop integrated payments and software solutions which add value to the industry."

"I am excited to join the Dama team at a time where the industry is evolving," said Patrick O'Boyle. "I will continue to guide the Dama team to be an industry leader with high quality service and products to enable our customers to thrive."

About Dama

Based in San Bruno, Calif, Dama is the cannabis industry's leading provider of access to banking and financial services, powering safe and secure depository solutions for top licensed cannabis operators throughout the United States as well as electronic consumer payment solutions. The company was founded in 2017 by a team of world-class fintech and payments executives to provide high-risk industries with critical access to fundamental financial solutions. In 2022, Dama acquired Growflow, a SaaS seed-to-sale POS, and whose business management and compliance tools have processed more than $3.3 billion for cannabis businesses. Dama has leveraged its experience in other unbanked categories to develop solutions, driven by its proprietary technology platform, capable of navigating a complex web of regulatory and compliance requirements.

