Global 6G Conference 2023 Set for March

With the theme "Better Together, Better Future," the Global 6G Conference 2023 will be jointly hosted by Future Mobile Communication Forum (FuTURE FORUM) and Purple Mountain Laboratories (PML) from March 22 to 24 in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province.

The three-day conference will include the opening ceremony report, international forums, round table forums, and other activities, some of which will be held online. PML is expected to introduce its latest research, and white papers dedicated to 6G technology will be released by FuTURE FORUM.

The conference will focus on how 6G, as the "super infrastructure" of the future digital world, can achieve the ultimate blend of performance, connectivity, computing, intelligence, and security. Furthermore, it will explore how to support multi-dimensional perception and ubiquitous intelligent connections between humans, machines, and things, for the empowerment of our society.

The discussion will focus on four topics, 6G Use Cases & Standardization, 6G Network Architecture & Native Security, 6G Wireless Transmission & Spectrum Sharing, and Integrated Space-Air-Ground Network and On-demand Services.

The world's top industry experts have been invited to attend the conference, including Wu Hequan, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and president of FuTURE Forum, Liu Yunjie, academician of CAE, director and chief scientist of PML, and Seizo Onoe, director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union.

The first session of the Global 6G Conference was held in Beijing in September 2020, and the second in March 2022. During the sessions, core members of the 15 teams of 6G special research projects under the National Key R&D Program of China, and more than 10 national authoritative experts, held in-depth exchanges around 6G technology. In addition, the innovative ideas and latest achievements related to 6G technology R&D were showcased, continuously contributing to global S&T cooperation and collaborative innovation.

The registration for the event is open: www.g6gconference.com.

