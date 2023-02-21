New Crime Streaming Service Launches

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new streaming television service called TruBlu was launched in November, 2022 and has already signed-up scores of fans. The network focuses on true crime, with an emphasis on law enforcement and other first responders.

The network is founded by veteran investigative journalist, Chris Hansen, and Documentary filmmaker Shawn Rech, both of whom have received multiple Emmy Awards for their work. Mr. Hansen is well known for his earlier investigative journalism on NBC's To Catch A Predator, which focused on catching alleged predators trying to meet children online. Similar investigations continue on his TruBlu program entitled Takedown with Chris Hansen. Throughout his career, Mr. Hansen has stopped nearly 500 men from meeting with children and has collaborated with law enforcement consistently. Mr. Rech is known for creating films that examine the justice system, as well as the role of media in affecting the outcomes of criminal cases. His first critically acclaimed film, A Murder in the Park, originally released on Netflix, cleared the reputations of six Chicago Police detectives accused of a set-up. The channel also features a growing list containing hundreds of hours of feature length films and documentaries, as well as programs exploring police equipment, technology, and methods. The channel recently ordered a season of Iron Sheriff, featuring Genesee County, Michigan Sheriff Chris Swanson, and Police: In The Line Of Fire, featuring retired Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. TruBlu is also quickly becoming the largest repository of law enforcement recruiting videos, on track to host over 1,000 such videos by the end of 2023.

Hansen is enjoying the agility and freedoms that come with co-founding the streaming service, stating, "No more rounds of network meetings that add months or years to starting a project. This is high-quality investigative and enterprise journalism. It's the brand of compelling content people expect from me."

Viewers and others interested in TruBlu can learn more at www.watchtrublu.com or download the TruBlu app through the Apple App Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, tvOS, and Android Store. The service is $4.99 per month or $49.99 Annually.

Takedown with Chris Hansen (trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yMmlY-Zvik&t=30s&ab_channel=TRUBLU

Contact Information: Ryan Jones, ryan@watchtrublu.com

Available for interview: Chris Hansen, co-founder, Shawn Rech, CEO / co-founder

