Active Minds and UNCF Release Recommendations for Supporting Mental Health in HBCUs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Minds, the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for youth and young adults, and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) are proud to announce the release of their latest report - Lessons from Black Colleges on Mental Health and Wellbeing: Practical Approaches for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Support Student Belonging and Mental Health.

This new report provides actionable strategies that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can use to address their campus's mental health needs, while celebrating the unique strengths of HBCUs by showcasing their comprehensive and proactive approaches toward mental health promotion.

Best practices and recommendations in the report include:

Create systems-level campus strategies

Build and leverage partnerships

Increase access to mental health supports

Effectively promote campus mental health resources

Center student voices

Create a culture of caring between students and faculty/staff

Educate campus community members

Assess campus needs

"There is not a one-size fits all approach to the youth mental health crisis. Institutions need tailored support and recommendations to best serve their unique populations. That's why I'm so inspired by the solutions that are highlighted in our latest report with UNCF," said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds. "Implementing the strategies laid out in this report will help ensure that all members of HBCUs campus communities can contribute to the creation of a caring and productive learning environment that helps students thrive."

"HBCUs, both historically and in the present, have been spaces of inclusion and belonging for a group of students that are not well served in higher education," said Julian Thompson, director of strategy development of UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building. "We launched our national mental health campaign Unapologetically Free to build on the types of promising mental health practices included in this report, and hope it starts conversations about solutions that can increase an institution's capacity to support student success."

The full report is available at activeminds.org/UNCF .

To explore the recommendations further, Active Minds and UNCF will host a webinar on Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m. EST. "Lessons from Black Colleges on Mental Health and Wellbeing: A Panel Discussion," will feature a panel of leaders from HBCUs as they discuss successful strategies for promoting mental health on campus. Learn more and register here .

About Active Minds: Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® display, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit www.activeminds.org.

About UNCF and the Institute for Capacity Building: UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization, supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for minority education. UNCF's Institute for Capacity Building partners with Black higher education institutions to support their transformation and continual innovation—all to propel student success, community advancement and the fight for educational equity and racial justice. Each year ICB organizes UNITE, the most influential gathering on Black higher education. Learn more at uncficb.org . Join us at uncfunite.org .

Contact:

Amanda Horn, Active Minds, amandahorn@activeminds.org

Roy Betts, UNCF, roy.betts@uncf.org

View original content:

SOURCE Active Minds, Inc.