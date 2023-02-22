Belle Haven Investments Named "Manager of the Decade" Five Times by PSN Informa

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments has three strategies that have each been awarded Top Guns Manager of the Decade distinction for the 10-year period ending Q4 2022.

Muni PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in the Municipals Universe. Taxable PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in both the Core Fixed Income and US Fixed Income Universes for the fourth consecutive year. Taxable Ladder PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in the Core Fixed Income Universe for the third consecutive year and for the first time in the US Fixed Income Universe.

Muni PLUS is Belle Haven's flagship, actively managed separate account strategy that invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds. Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS are actively managed separate account strategies that invest in taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, agencies and treasuries.

Additionally, several of Belle Haven's separately managed account strategies received the following designations for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Taxable Ladder PLUS – 4 Stars – Core Fixed Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS – 5 Stars – Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS – 4 Stars – Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS – 5 Stars – Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS – 6 Stars – Core Fixed Universe

3-17 Year Ladder – 1 Stars – Intermediate Maturity Universe

3-17 Year Ladder – 1 Stars – Municipals Universe

3-17 Year Ladder – 4 Stars – Municipals Universe

Cash Management – 3 Stars – Less than 1 Year Mat Universe

"It is quite an honor to have our strategies recognized as top performers in their respective universes." said Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO of Belle Haven Investments. "We believe our disciplined approach and focus on long-term risk-adjusted returns have and will continue to allow us to produce compelling results for our clients."

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Belle Haven Investments' Muni PLUS, Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS strategies were all named Top Gun Manager of the Decade, meaning these strategies had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

Top Guns 1-Star Criteria: Product had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

Top Guns 3-Star Criteria: Product had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

Top Guns 4-Star Criteria: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

Top Guns 5-Star Criteria: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 5 Star Top Guns.

Top Guns 6-Star Criteria: Product had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.

About BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS

Belle Haven Investments is an independent money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in the fixed income asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.

