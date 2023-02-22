Energage Names Annexus Health a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We strive to create and nurture a culture in which employees feel respected, supported, and empowered both personally and professionally," said Summer Wilson, Senior Director of People at Annexus Health. "We're delighted to be selected as a Top Workplace and recognized alongside so many wonderful companies."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"This award means so much to me and my co-founder, Brad Frazier, because it reflects the satisfaction and enthusiasm of our Annexus Health team," said the company's Co-Founder and CEO, Joe Baffone. "I believe that's due in large part to our company culture, but also to our commitment to our mission of improving patient access and affordability. We're doing important work for patients and their families every day, and our people feel good to be a part of it."

