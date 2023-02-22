INTRODUCING JUBILEE FROM TEA FORTÉ

Inspired by the flowers, plants, and fruits of The New York Botanical Garden, this collection celebrates five years of partnership between Tea Forté and the NYBG.

MAYNARD, Ma., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebratory, limited-edition Jubilee collection from Tea Forté is inspired by five years of partnership with The New York Botanical Garden, bringing together the best of past collections with a selection of jubilant commemorative blends. The collaboration helps support NYBG's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education. All blends are USDA Organic Certified.

"The Jubilee Collection is a delicious and beautiful assortment of blends which celebrates spring and our five-year partnership with the New York Botanical Garden," says Jill Piscopo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Tea Forté. "Jubilee is a joyous collection which is perfect for gifting as well as enjoying at home, all while supporting the wonderful work of the NYBG ."

Savor the tea ritual with these commemorative blends from Jubilee:

ORCHID VANILLA Coconut flavor meets vanilla for an exotic steep in this organic black tea.

PEACH BLOSSOM An aromatic white tea blend of juicy summer fruits and delicate flowers.

STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS A bright and fruity oolong tea, with the calming touch of rose.

VANILLA ROSE A medium-bodied white tea with upfront notes of sweet vanilla finishing with floral notes.

CHERRY BLOSSOM A joyous pairing of tart cherries, flowers, and green tea.

CHAMOMILE CITRON Sunny Egyptian chamomile brightened by herbs and flowers.

JASMINE GREEN Rare, exceptional Chung Hao green tea, scented with jasmine flowers.

HIBISCUS BLOSSOM A bright herbal steep with fragrant orange and hibiscus.

WILDFLOWER HONEY CITRUS A sweet and delicate green tea with notes of honeyed citrus and spring flowers.

MANGO CITRON An organic herbal tea with tart citrus melds with delicately sweet notes of mango.

Selections from the Jubilee Collection includes a Tea Chest, containing an expansive assortment of 40 infusers of 20 different blends which includes Chocolate Rose, Chamomile Citron, Vanilla Pear, Green Mango Peach, Strawberry Hibiscus, Hibiscus Blossom, Peach Blossom, Blueberry Merlot, Earl Grey, Jasmine Green, Wildflower Honey Citrus, Wild Berry Hibiscus, Cherry Blossom, Darjeeling Quince, Vanilla Rose, Lemon Lavender, Ginger Lemongrass, Orange Jasmine, Orchid Vanilla, and Mango Citron (MSRP $72); Presentation Box featuring 20 Infusers (MSRP $38); Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 Infusers (MSRP $28); and a KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $22).

Please note that all prices are MSRP and are subject to change; please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing. Most selections will be available online and in select retailers in late-February 2023.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at teaforte.com.

