With smart electrification products from SPAN, Kenmore's "Home Electrification Made Easy" program will help customers transition to high-performance, zero-emissions electric appliances, cutting carbon emissions by nearly 7 million tons over 10 years.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore, one of the world's longest-standing appliance makers, today announced a new program to help customers transition to zero-emissions electric appliances with the goal of electrifying one million homes. Through a strategic partnership with SPAN, the leading electrification technology company, Kenmore is expanding its available product lines and helping eliminate roadblocks to home electrification and decarbonization which will save homeowners more than $1B over the next 10 years.

Kenmore Announces Program to Save 1 Million American Homes $1B by Simplifying Home Electrification

Kenmore has delivered trusted performance and home innovations for over 100 years, to over 100 million Americans. Its shift to offer customers new ways to save on better performing-home upgrades while reducing emissions in their households marks a watershed moment for home electrification, spurred on by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other policies that advance electrification.

"For over 100 years, the Kenmore brand has been committed to making everyday life for everyday Americans easier and more efficient," said Sri Solur, CEO of Kenmore. "As the emphasis on home electrification and decarbonization grows, Kenmore is here to help give all Americans easier access to zero-emission, higher-performance electric appliances and make home electrification cost-effective and attainable for any consumer. We're excited to partner with SPAN and bring their innovative smart electrical panel and electrification technology to our customers, in support of our plan to help one million American homes save more than $1B through home electrification."

New federal incentives under the IRA can help reduce the cost for consumers to purchase home electrification products, including Kenmore appliances and SPAN smart electrical panels. Kenmore's "Home Electrification Made Easy" is an end-to-end electrification buying experience designed to simplify upgrading – from consumer education and purchasing to installation, financing, and ongoing service support – enabling customers to take better advantage of available incentives and reduce the overall cost of transitioning to electric appliances. Kenmore is also building electrification product packages - consisting of SPAN's award-winning smart electrical panel and electric vehicle (EV) charger, water heaters, heat pumps, induction cooktops, and more - to make electrification an easy-to-engage, consolidated purchase with Kenmore that maximizes savings from initial purchase to ongoing use.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kenmore to accelerate home electrification, advance decarbonization goals and deliver better performing, safer, more comfortable and convenient homes for consumers," said SPAN Founder and CEO Arch Rao. "This partnership will make a significant impact on the way households consume energy, resulting in a reduction of nearly 7 million tons of CO2e over the next 10 years, and moving us toward a more sustainable future."

SPAN Panel simplifies home electrification by eliminating roadblocks such as costly utility service upgrades that many homeowners face when adding new electric appliances. Having a smart electrical panel can also help homeowners reduce their energy bills by seeing what appliances are consuming energy and accessing valuable home electrification incentives. Kenmore and SPAN plan to offer enhanced warranties using SPAN's intelligence and data capabilities to detect appliance failures before they happen, help customers participate in valuable grid services programs, and use the unique data from the SPAN Panel to identify future electrification upgrades for customers.

Electrification packages will be available online, as well as through sister companies Sears Home Services and Sears Home Improvement. Together, SPAN and Kenmore bring together one of the nation's largest networks of technicians and electricians available to assist homeowners with electrification needs.

For up-to-date information on Kenmore's ongoing plans, visit rebates.kenmore.com .

About Kenmore

Kenmore is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com .

About SPAN

SPAN is an electrification technology company delivering innovative products that simplify home electrification and the adoption of clean energy including solar, batteries, and electric vehicles. SPAN Panel provides real-time, circuit-level management and actionable energy insights through an intuitive mobile app. The versatile hardware and intelligent software in SPAN Panel and SPAN Drive electric vehicle charger provide an elegant, efficient, and integrated solution for any home. Backed by leading investors, SPAN aims to decarbonize buildings by providing products that remove barriers to electrification while providing a holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy. To learn more, visit www.span.io .

