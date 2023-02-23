MasterClass Announces Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin to Teach How to Style Your Own Hair for Any Occasion and for Every Hair Type

World's most influential hair stylist and haircare entrepreneur shares her tips for achieving healthy hair and creating styles for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair types with the help of the Mane Addicts artists

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that celebrity stylist Jen Atkin is joining Sessions by MasterClass, a program offering a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. Atkin, renowned by The New York Times as "The Most Influential Hairstylist in the World," with more than 5 million followers on social media, is the first hairstylist to join the MasterClass platform. In the session, Atkin will discuss her personal success journey and will help members identify their personal haircare needs, build healthy hair routines that work for their specific hair type and create three foolproof hairstyles to go from day to night. Enrollment for Atkin's session is available starting today ; the session goes live March 2.

Jen Atkin for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"Jen has made millions of people feel and look their best and she has transformed the hair care industry," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her session, she'll share everything she's learned throughout her career, teaching members how to be more confident in creating hairstyles that fit their unique hair type."

Throughout the session, members will learn how to establish a haircare routine and how to master three unique hairstyles, so they can feel empowered to create professional looks at home. To demonstrate the different styles, Atkin will be joined by Mane Addicts artists Sienree Du (straight), Irinel de León (curly) and Sabrina Porsche (coily). The session is broken down into six sections:

Know Your Unique Hair Type: Atkin helps members understand their hair type, texture and porosity. With help from her Mane Addicts team, she walks through the four different hair types—straight, wavy, curly and coily—and teaches tips and tricks for daily maintenance for each.

Master Your Products and Tools: Atkin and her team share a comprehensive list of tools, products and accessories that work best for each hair type. Members will take inventory of the essentials they already have and learn how to build their kit over time so that they have everything they need to create their signature look. Atkin discusses the importance of prepping hair for styling and shares her favorite products for maintaining hair health, including debuting her line of Mane by Mane Addicts haircare tools. Atkin and her team share a comprehensive list of tools, products and accessories that work best for each hair type. Members will take inventory of the essentials they already have and learn how to build their kit over time so that they have everything they need to create their signature look. Atkin discusses the importance of prepping hair for styling and shares her favorite products for maintaining hair health, including debuting her line ofhaircare tools.

Learn Three Go-To Hairstyles: Atkin and her team walk through step-by-step demonstrations of three signature styles that everyone can learn, no matter their hair type: a down look, a versatile ponytail that can transform into a bun, and a braided look. In addition to creating the best looks with natural hair, Atkin and her team provide tips for attaching temporary hair extensions to enhance fullness and volume.

"Helping people navigate their hair journey is one of the greatest joys of my career," Atkin said. "After taking my session on MasterClass, members will walk away with everything they need to replicate the salon experience at home so they can embrace their Mane character energy everyday."

Atkin is a celebrity stylist, author, mother and entrepreneur. Her roster of A-list clients includes Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez and more. After establishing Mane Addicts, a successful digital-first, inclusive hair playground and website in 2014, Atkin went on to establish her own successful haircare line, OUAI, in 2016. In 2020, Atkin released her first book, Blowing My Way to the Top. This month, she unveils Mane by Mane Addicts, a new addition to her brand universe featuring attainable and sustainable hair tools and accessories (as featured in the session), inspired by years of feedback from the Mane Addicts community of pros and consumers alike.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 180+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more.

