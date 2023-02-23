Threekit Visual Commerce Launches Threekit Spaces, the Most Advanced and Intuitive Space Planning Tool on the Market

The innovative planning tool, part of its Spring 2023 launch, goes live today

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor layout planners have long been useful tools, but primarily for skilled professionals. Current solutions are complicated and tend to overwhelm the everyday shopper, leaving them more likely to abandon the site prior to purchase. Today, Threekit is launching Threekit Spaces to take out the guesswork and superfluous detail, and provide shoppers with simple essential options to customize their floor plan.

When planning furniture placement and installations for a room, ease and precision are critical. Threekit Spaces marries easy, intuitive functionality with pinpoint accuracy. With it, users can draw their space in real time and build and place custom materials–cabinets, doors, windows and appliances–exactly where they belong. Plus, they can order directly from the manufacturer or dealer without having to contact and work through a salesperson.

"We're always looking for ways to bring together amazing functionality and user-friendliness," says Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "The feedback we've heard about other room builders is that they're overly-complicated and difficult for the average buyer or dealer to use. We've developed and tested Spaces with these end users in mind."

A New Era of Floor Planning with Threekit Spaces

The first brand that will go live with Threekit Spaces is Whalen Furniture, a category leader in custom home, garage and office furniture. Whalen has formed a partnership with Scott Living, the home brand founded by designers and TV hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, to bring their line of kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, closets and garage storage to market. Because of the custom nature of these products, they needed a way for designers, dealers and end users to configure their furniture in real time and make sure it fit accurately in a given space.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Threekit," says Kurt Berlin, Vice President of Design & Marketing at Whalen Furniture. "We believe in leading the industry in technology and innovation. This partnership will completely change the customer's buying experience and will likely give a higher confidence level to those who are hesitant about building their own kitchen cabinet layout. We look forward to launching our experience in early 2023."

Starting today, brands that want to provide custom solutions for floor planning can make it happen with Threekit Spaces. Additionally, they can expect significant business benefits–higher on-site conversion, less costly product returns and an efficient way to empower dealers and salespeople.

To learn more, visit https://www.threekit.com/spaces.

