ADD SOME SLIME TO YOUR SPRING BREAK OR EASTER VACATION AT NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS

Book now and save up to 40% on your all-inclusive family vacation

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts invites families to have the Slime of their life this Spring Break with the first-ever Slime Break Getaway at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. Epic family adventures await with themed events, exclusive food and beverage offerings, pop-up activities at Club Nick, unique photo opportunities, character meet & greets, and endless chances for some Slime-centric F.U.N. The Slime Break Getaway will take place from March 18, 2023 to April 16, 2023, with special dedicated Easter programming on April 9th. Guests can also take advantage of holiday savings (up to 40% off) from now until the end of April with $350 worth of resort credits to customize their vacation.

Slime Break Getaway at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts (PRNewswire)

"We can't wait to introduce Slime Break Getaway and Easter programming at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts," said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This Slime-centric immersive event is perfect for celebrating what Spring Break is all about, family, imagination, and adventure for guests of all ages."

Families can enjoy a 5-star luxury, all-inclusive vacation with Gourmet Inclusive® dining, thrilling adventure at Aqua Nick water parks, expansive accommodations, and limited-edition events and experiences taking place with weekly programming including hands on activities like Slime tie-dye, do-it-yourself Slime workshops, pizza making with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. Guests can also look forward to poolside family fun with DJ-led pool parties, Slime-themed games, and iconic Super Slimings. Each resort will also play host to bespoke activities like raffles for free Personal Slimings at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Slime Break beach parties at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.

From April 3-9th, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana will pause Slime Break for Easter-themed fun. The resort will feature Easter crafts at Club Nick, Nickelodeon-inspired egg decoration, pop-up games, family Easter egg hunts, and more. Guests can also look forward to surprise and delight moments like Easter baskets in each room and visits from the Easter bunny.

On Easter Day, Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya will feature an Easter egg hunt, SpongeBob-themed egg decoration, and special dining experiences, including Easter Brunch and a Pajama Jam character breakfast. In addition to elevated food and beverage offerings, the brunch will include live music, face painting, and decadent dessert stations.

With two locations, one in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and one in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the 5-star family experiential resorts are designed to allow guests of all ages to tap into Nickelodeon's unique and irreverent humor, and love of all things play, with additional signature seasonal events available throughout the year. The Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offer guests complimentary access to Aqua Nick water park, spacious and themed family suites featuring the brand's globally beloved shows and characters, Nickelodeon™ Place, Club Nick for kids, signature Sliming events, and the renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience by Karisma.

Guests can save up to 40% off when booking three or more consecutive nights at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana or Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya with $350 in resort credits redeemable for elevated experiences, including room upgrades, private Slimings, spa services, early or late check-out, bottles of wine, and more. Those who book before March 30, 2023 can also take advantage of the deal outside the Slime Break Getaway, traveling anytime between March 18, 2023 and April 16, 2023. For information about the Slime Break Getaway, additional sales, or to book, visit: karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts/specials/slimebreakgetaway.

Link to Hi-Res Images

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," World WaterPark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Media Contact

Pickett, Alliance Connection

mckenzie@allianceconnection.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts