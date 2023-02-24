E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Upgrade and Promote Virtual Person as a Service (DHaaS) Meta-Universe Customer Service.

FUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, the company has officially launched the virtual person as a service ("DHaaS") platform, and since it was officially put into operation on April 22, 2022, it has used cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to sell and provide customer-oriented services. Now the system has been upgraded and the service function has been fully promoted.

At the beginning of March, 2022, the company announced the DHaaS plan, including the plan to launch a virtual digital customer service staff named "Little E" to provide seamless and 24/7 help to domestic service customers in Metaverse virtual world. This plan also relies on leading artificial intelligence technology, which is developed through the company's internal research and cooperation with various partners. The video demonstrating the DHaaS platform can be viewed at the following address: https://www.ej111.com/business.html#technology.

In addition to providing customers with easy navigation and interactive services through the platform of DHaaS, Meta-Universe Customer Service also has the function of supplementing the existing nanny and nursing staff training business of E-Home, creating virtual training courses on professional service terminology, tool preparation and household cleaning skills, as well as safety guidance and related knowledge points. E-Home can now help all employees to develop skills and interact with customer service in a new way by implementing virtual tutoring and training. These capabilities are an important foundation for the company to create a vision to lead the domestic service experience.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "Enterprise-level virtual reality solutions may be new things for the domestic service industry, but they have had a significant impact. From providing a highly engaged and personalized customer experience to immersive employee training, virtual sales and coaching training has the potential to subvert industry and personal transformation in the next decade. "

"Metauniverse technology will help E-Home adhere to its long-standing purpose, that is, to provide our customers with the best service. Through the service of Meta-Universe Virtual Customer Service and its operation for nearly 10 months, it has brought services to the company's housekeeping business from time to time, customers' praise and performance growth," Mr. Xie Wenshan said.

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

