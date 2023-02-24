FDA Roundup: February 24, 2023

On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the GenBody COVID-19 Ag Home Test (manufactured by GenBody, Inc.) and on Wednesday, February 22 , the FDA issued an EUA for COVI-Go-SARS-CoV-2 Ag Self Test (manufactured by Mologic, Inc.). Validation data to support the EUAs of these tests were gathered through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP), established as a collaboration between the FDA and the NIH. Both tests can be used for serial testing for symptomatic people within the first 5 days of symptom onset or for people who do not have symptoms. The GenBOdy COVID-19 Ag Home Test shows results in 15 minutes, and the COVI-Go-SARS-CoV-2 Ag Self Test shows results in 20 minutes. These tests should always be repeated if a negative result is found - at least 2 times over 3 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person has symptoms, or at least 3 times over 5 days with at least 48 hours between tests if the person does not have symptoms. The tests can be used for people age 14 years or older with a self-collected nasal swab sample and age 2 years or older when an adult collects the nasal swab sample.



