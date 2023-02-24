Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary Season with Innovative Projection-Mapped Concerts and Spectacular Classical Music Lineup

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary Season, featuring groundbreaking immersive opera experiences and a stunning lineup of classical music performances, including five full opera productions and three symphonic concerts. MMF will present in various venues throughout Miami Beach from June 14 to July 23, 2023, showcasing over 250 talented classical musicians from the top universities across the world.

This year's Festival will be especially noteworthy, as it marks the 10th Anniversary of the MMF. To celebrate this special milestone, MMF presents an impressive variety of events to delight audiences of all ages. MMF's talented vocalists and orchestra will wow audiences in opera productions of: The Marriage of Figaro by W.A. Mozart, L'enfant et les sortilèges by Maurice Ravel, Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini, Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck, and L'incoronazione di Poppea by Claudio Monteverdi.

One of this season's most exciting features is the use of state-of-the-art projection mapping technology to immerse the audience within the scenes of the opera. This technology enables the audience to audiences sit in the center of a room with a continuous 360-degree graphic display wrapped around the room, coming to life as they interact with performers and other production elements. MMF is the only opera company in the world to present live productions in immersive theater settings. Click here to learn more about MMF's Immersive Opera Experiences.

MMF is proud to present several outdoor concerts to bring the joy of music beyond the walls of traditional concert halls and into the heart of the community. This year marks MMF's third annual Independence Day Celebration Concert in Lummus Park, a beloved tradition entertaining thousands with a symphonic orchestra and singers from the MMF Youth Program performing during the City's stunning fireworks show. Every Sunday in July, music lovers can catch MMF participants at the Ocean Drive Promenade Music Series performing all your favorite Aria, Broadway, and Chamber Music selections.

To commemorate MMF's 10th Anniversary, MMF will host a one-of-a-kind gala that will welcome back favorites from the Alumni Division and Youth Program in an unforgettable immersive performance.

Ticket release dates will be announced in May 2023. For more information and to sign-up for MMF's email notifications, please visit miamimusicfestival.com.

