CDG to Provide Back Office Support to Leading Fiber Provider Archtop Fiber

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Archtop Fiber, a new fiber-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) serving residential and business customers across the Northeast, has selected CDG's online subscriber billing and customer care system, MBS, as their BSS/OSS solution.

"We are very excited to welcome Archtop to the CDG family," remarked CDG's CTO, Tony Stout. "Archtop Fiber is a great example of the evolution of ISPs. They are creating a next generation network, with an aggressive growth plan to deliver the latest fiber network services to homes and businesses in their region. CDG is proud to partner with Archtop Fiber, and we look forward to providing them with our next generation BSS/OSS tools to fuel their growth goals."

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Archtop Fiber:

Archtop Fiber was founded with a commitment to bring the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access to those who have traditionally been underserved — or even overlooked. The Archtop team has decades of success partnering with communities, large and small, to create technology-driven opportunities. With a fully funded business strategy, Archtop is dedicated to local investment. This ensures we support customers with upgrades to existing infrastructure while deploying the latest multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber-based network technology to bring faster, more secure and scalable broadband services to those that need them. Archtop Fiber is proudly invested in empowering your day-to-day life, bringing the digital world to you, your community and its businesses, schools, libraries, hospitals, farms and community centers.

