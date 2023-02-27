Contact Troubleshooters
Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

(PRNewswire)

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/hae/1443508. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987 
david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact: 
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-raymond-james-44th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301757058.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.