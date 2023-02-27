TTEC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full Year 2022

Revenue was $2.444 Billion, up 7.5 Percent and 9.4 Percent on a Constant Currency Basis

Operating Income was $168.5 Million or 6.9 Percent of Revenue

($248.5 Million or 10.2 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was $117.3 Million or 4.8 Percent of Revenue

($174.4 Million or 7.1 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $326.6 Million or 13.4 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $2.48 ($3.68 Non-GAAP)

Full Year Bookings of $762 Million

Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue was $658.3 Million, up 7.5 Percent and 9.6 Percent on a Constant Currency Basis

Operating Income was $48.7 Million or 7.4 Percent of Revenue

($69.9 Million or 10.6 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was $25.6 Million or 3.9 Percent of Revenue

($42.0 Million or 6.4 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $84.8 Million or 12.9 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $0.54 ($0.89 Non-GAAP)

Fourth Quarter Bookings of $197 Million

Provides Outlook for Full Year 2023

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"We ended 2022 with solid execution and financial results despite the increased uncertainties surrounding the macroeconomic environment. Our performance reflects our broad and diverse base of global clients, our expertise across key strategic verticals, and our full range of CX technology, AI, and service capabilities," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. "In this dynamic environment, we will continue to execute on our strategy to accelerate the diversification of our geographic and language footprint, and capitalize on the growing adoption of the modern capabilities enabled by the CX cloud."

Tuchman continued, "Over the last forty years, we have thoughtfully managed through uncertain business cycles and always come out stronger. We have proven time and again that we are resilient, innovative and have what it takes to turn challenges into opportunities. Our strategy for 2023 is prudent and designed to set us up for accelerated growth in 2024. The plan will enable us to operate efficiently in the short term while investing in capabilities our clients need today and into the future."

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Full year 2022 GAAP revenue increased 7.5 percent to $2.444 billion compared to $2.273 billion in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $42.4 million negative impact on revenue for the full year 2022.

Income from Operations

Full year 2022 GAAP income from operations was $168.5 million , or 6.9 percent of revenue, compared to $217.2 million , or 9.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $248.5 million , or 10.2 percent of revenue, compared to $286.2 million , or 12.6 percent for the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $13.9 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Full year 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $326.6 million , or 13.4 percent of revenue, compared to $354.4 million , or 15.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share

Full year 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $2.48 compared to $3.34 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $3.68 compared to $4.62 in the prior year.

Bookings

During the full year 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $762 million in annualized contract value compared to $751 million in the prior year. Full year bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 7.5 percent to $658.3 million compared to $612.3 million in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $12.6 million negative impact on revenue in the fourth quarter 2022.

Income from Operations

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $48.7 million , or 7.4 percent of revenue, compared to $51.9 million , or 8.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $69.9 million , or 10.6 percent of revenue, compared to $68.3 million , or 11.2 percent for the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $4.5 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $84.8 million , or 12.9 percent of revenue, compared to $84.1 million , or 13.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.54 compared to $0.69 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.89 compared to $1.08 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the fourth quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $197 million in annualized contract value compared to $206 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter 2022 was $18.2 million compared to $76.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the full year 2022, cash flow from operations was $137.0 million compared to $251.3 million for the same period 2021.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2022 were $19.4 million compared to $19.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the full year 2022, capital expenditures were $84.0 million compared to $60 .4 million for the same period 2021.

As of December 31, 2022 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $153.4 million and debt of $963 .6 million, resulting in a net debt position of $810.2 million . This compares to a net debt position of $638.9 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Faneuil in April 2022 .

As of December 31, 2022 , TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $335 million compared to $565 million for the same period 2021.

TTEC paid a $0.52 per share, or $24.6 million , semi-annual dividend on October 26, 2022 . On February 23, 2023, the Board declared the next semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023. This dividend is unchanged over the October 2022 dividend and 4.0 percent over the April 2022 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 4.2 percent to $123.4 million from $118.4 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.4 million or 6.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $13.0 million or 11.0 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $16.5 million , or 13.3 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $20.2 million or 17.1 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 8.3 percent to $534.9 million from $493.9 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $40.3 million or 7.5 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $38.9 million , or 7.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $53.4 million , or 10.0 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $48.1 million , or 9.7 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Foreign exchange had a $11.6 million negative impact on revenue and $4.2 million positive impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"Our solid fourth-quarter performance capped a year in which we grew revenue 9.4 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting the contribution from strategic acquisitions partially offset by emerging macroeconomic headwinds in the second half of the year," commented Dustin Semach, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Semach continued, "We are confident we will successfully navigate the dynamic environment ahead of us and position the company for accelerated growth as we exit the year. We are excited about our future, supported by our 40-year track record of delivering innovation and value-driven CX outcomes for our clients, a strong executive leadership team, and an unmatched CX technology and services platform."

TTEC Full Year 2023 Outlook



















First Quarter 2023

Guidance

First Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue

$591M — $607M

$599M

$2,460M — $2,540M

$2,500M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$58M — $66M

$62M

$290M — $310M

$300M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

9.9% — 11.0%

10.4 %

11.8% — 12.2%

12.0 % Non-GAAP operating income

$42M — $50M

$46M

$221M — $241M

$231M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.2% — 8.3%

7.7 %

9.0% — 9.5%

9.3 % Interest expense, net

($17M) — ($18M)

($17M)

($74M) — ($76M)

($75M) Effective tax rate

22% — 24%

23 %

22% — 24%

23 % Diluted share count

47.2M — 47.4M

47.3M

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.41 — $0.54

$0.48

$2.38 — $2.71

$2.54

















Engage Full Year 2023 outlook



















First Quarter 2023

Guidance

First Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue

$486M — $496M

$491M

$1,970M — $2,030M

$2,000M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$49M — $55M

$52M

$221M — $235M

$228M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

10.0% — 11.0%

10.5 %

11.2% — 11.6%

11.4 % Non-GAAP operating income

$34M — $40M

$37M

$164M — $178M

$171M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.1% — 8.2%

7.6 %

8.3% — 8.8%

8.5 %

















Digital Full Year 2023 outlook



















First Quarter 2023

Guidance

First Quarter 2023

Mid-Point

Full Year 2023

Guidance

Full Year 2023

Mid-Point Revenue

$105M — $111M

$108M

$490M — $510M

$500M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$10M — $12M

$11M

$69M — $75M

$72M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

9.4% — 10.7%

10.0 %

14.1% — 14.7%

14.4 % Non-GAAP operating income

$8M — $10M

$9M

$57M — $63M

$60M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.5% — 8.9%

8.2 %

11.7% — 12.4%

12.1 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2023 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)













































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Revenue

$658,278

$612,315

$2,443,707

$2,273,062



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

495,339

467,340

1,856,518

1,704,109

Selling, general and administrative

80,602

58,511

287,433

239,994

Depreciation and amortization

31,730

26,051

111,791

96,706

Restructuring charges, net

1,412

1,195

5,673

3,807

Impairment losses

450

7,305

13,749

11,254 Total operating expenses

609,533

560,402

2,275,164

2,055,870



















Income From Operations

48,745

51,913

168,543

217,192





















Other income (expense), net

(15,877)

(4,738)

(24,095)

(9,308)



















Income Before Income Taxes

32,868

47,175

144,448

207,884





















Provision for income taxes

(7,318)

(14,424)

(27,115)

(49,695)



















Net Income

25,550

32,751

117,333

158,189





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,197)

(4,003)

(14,093)

(17,219)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 22,353

$ 28,748

$ 103,240

$ 140,970







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.54

$ 0.70

$ 2.49

$ 3.37





















Diluted

$ 0.54

$ 0.69

$ 2.48

$ 3.34



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.61

$ 2.19

$ 3.01





















Diluted

$ 0.47

$ 0.61

$ 2.18

$ 2.97







































Income From Operations Margin

7.4 %

8.5 %

6.9 %

9.6 % Net Income Margin

3.9 %

5.3 %

4.8 %

7.0 % Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 3.4 %

4.7 %

4.2 %

6.2 % Effective Tax Rate

22.3 %

30.6 %

18.8 %

23.9 %







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

47,220

46,989

47,121

46,890 Diluted

47,299

47,372

47,335

47,386

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands)







































Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$123,411

$118,436

$ 471,523

$ 414,104 TTEC Engage

534,867

493,879

1,972,184

1,858,958 Total

$658,278

$612,315

$2,443,707

$2,273,062

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 8,433

$ 13,000

$ 33,729

$ 35,437 TTEC Engage

40,312

38,913

134,814

181,755 Total

$ 48,745

$ 51,913

$ 168,543

$ 217,192

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)













December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 153,435

$ 158,205 Accounts receivable, net

417,637

357,310 Other current assets

178,898

182,472 Total current assets

749,970

697,987









Property and equipment, net

183,360

168,404 Operating lease assets

92,431

90,180 Goodwill

807,845

739,481 Other intangibles assets, net

233,909

212,349 Other assets

86,447

88,403









Total assets

$ 2,153,962

$ 1,996,804









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 93,937

$ 70,415 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

145,096

156,324 Deferred revenue

87,846

95,608 Current operating lease liabilities

35,271

44,460 Other current liabilities

49,214

77,589 Total current liabilities

411,364

444,396









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

960,000

791,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

69,575

64,419 Other long-term liabilities

79,273

102,648 Total long-term liabilities

1,108,848

958,067









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

55,645

56,316









Equity:







Common stock

472

470 Additional Paid in Capital

367,673

361,135 Treasury stock

(593,164)

(597,031) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(126,301)

(98,426) Retained earnings

911,233

856,065 Noncontrolling interest

18,192

15,812 Total equity

578,105

538,025









Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,153,962

$ 1,996,804

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 117,333

$ 158,189 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 111,791

96,706 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,065

983 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,018

1,016 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 1,746

1,168 Provision for credit losses 9,391

(350) Loss on disposal of assets 1,916

1,127 Impairment losses 13,749

11,254 Deferred income taxes (11,001)

831 Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards (1,122)

(5,301) Equity-based compensation expense 17,571

16,425 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives (7)

(213) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (74,564)

40,156 Prepaids and other assets 43,699

18,407 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,695)

(17,209) Deferred revenue and other liabilities (83,842)

(71,893) Net cash provided by operating activities 137,048

251,296







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 229

93 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (84,012)

(60,358) Acquisitions (142,420)

(481,718) Net cash used in investing activities (226,203)

(541,983)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit 169,000

406,000 Payments on other debt (3,245)

(6,626) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (9,600)

(11,517) Dividends paid to shareholders (48,072)

(42,217) Payments to noncontrolling interest (11,883)

(10,984) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (7,164)

(11,397) Payments of debt issuance costs -

(3,614) Net cash provided by financing activities 89,036

319,645







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,499)

(7,291)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,618)

21,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 180,682

159,015 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 167,064

$ 180,682

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data)

































Three months ended







Twelve months ended









December 31,







December 31,









2022

2021







2022

2021



































Revenue

$658,278

$612,315







$2,443,707

$2,273,062



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:























































Income from Operations

$ 48,745

$ 51,913







$ 168,543

$ 217,192





Restructuring charges, net

1,412

1,195







5,673

3,807





Impairment losses

450

7,305







13,749

11,254





Grant income for pandemic relief

-

33







-

(8,142)





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(446)

(5,796)







(3,610)

13,659





Software accelerated amortization

6,382

-







8,509

-





Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-







900

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

4,331

4,456







17,571

16,425





Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,038

9,238







37,169

31,990



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 69,912

$ 68,344







$ 248,504

$ 286,185



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

10.6 %

11.2 %







10.2 %

12.6 %



































Depreciation and amortization

16,310

16,813







66,113

64,716





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(272)

122







1,798

1,168





Other Income (expense), net

(1,156)

(1,222)







10,161

2,315



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,794

$ 84,057







$ 326,576

$ 354,384



































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.9 %

13.7 %







13.4 %

15.6 %



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 25,550

$ 32,751







$ 117,333

$ 158,189





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

1,862

8,500







19,422

15,061





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

4,331

4,456







17,571

16,425





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,038

9,238







37,169

31,990





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(446)

(5,796)







(3,610)

13,659





Add: Software accelerated amortization

6,382

-







8,509

-





Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(272)

122







1,798

1,168





Add: Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-







900

-





Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

-

33







-

(8,142)





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(4,444)

1,922







(24,664)

(9,446)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 42,001

$ 51,226







$ 174,428

$ 218,904



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,299

47,372







47,335

47,386



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.89

$1.08







$3.68

$4.62



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 25,550

$ 32,751







$ 117,333

$ 158,189





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization

31,730

26,051







111,791

96,706





Other

(39,045)

17,432







(92,076)

(3,599)





Net cash provided by operating activities

18,235

76,234







137,048

251,296



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

19,448

19,580







84,012

60,358



































Free Cash Flow

$ (1,213)

$ 56,654







$ 53,036

$ 190,938

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :























TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q4 22

Q4 21

Q4 22 Q4 21

YTD 22

YTD 21

YTD 22 YTD 21





























Income from Operations

$ 40,313

$ 38,913

$ 8,432 $13,000

$ 134,815

$ 181,755

$33,728 $35,438 Restructuring charges, net

1,130

1,195

282 -

5,251

2,937

422 869 Impairment losses

24

7,352

426 (47)

13,112

11,702

637 (448) Grant income for pandemic relief

-

33

- -

-

(8,036)

- (106) Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(446)

(5,792)

- (4)

(3,610)

13,429

- 230 Software accelerated amortization

5,106

-

1,276 -

6,807

-

1,702 - Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-

- -

-

-

900 - Equity-based compensation expenses

2,659

3,099

1,672 1,357

11,406

11,604

6,165 4,821 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,658

3,303

4,380 5,935

17,272

13,224

19,897 18,766





























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 53,444

$ 48,103

$16,468 $20,241

$ 185,053

$ 226,615

$63,451 $59,570





























Depreciation and amortization

13,340

13,593

2,970 3,220

54,233

53,016

11,880 11,700 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

(272)

122

- -

1,798

1,168

- - Other Income (expense), net

(1,063)

(1,318)

(93) 96

9,352

2,164

809 151





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,449

$ 60,500

$19,345 $23,557

$ 250,436

$ 282,963

$76,140 $71,421

