CEO Coaching International Increases Rank to No. 120 on Inc. Magazine's 2023 List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 120 on Inc. magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

In August, CEO Coaching International and 50 of its clients were also included on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"It is an honor for CEO Coaching International to once again be recognized on Inc. magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in the region," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "It's especially rewarding to see the impact coaching is having on our clients and seeing them Make BIG Happen around the globe."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 673 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama and Covington, Louisiana areas had the highest growth rate overall.

